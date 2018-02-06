News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder
Commonwealth Games athletes take over Tinder

Only the smartest can score 50 per cent on this quiz

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

A collection of super tricky brainteasers has left many scratching their heads.

Dylan O'Brien Does INTENSE Stunt In Maze Runner Deleted Scene
1:36

Dylan O'Brien Does INTENSE Stunt In Maze Runner Deleted Scene
Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
0:12

Girl Pranks Little Sister with Giant Teddy Bear
Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
4:08

Husky Sings to Calm Crying Baby
Man Teaches Scammer a Costly Phishing Lesson
2:52

Man Teaches Scammer a Costly Phishing Lesson
12 things to do on a honeymoon in Mauritius
6:27

12 things to do on a honeymoon in Mauritius
Basketball Player Slips on Court
0:28

Basketball Player Slips on Court
Chris Hemsworth and parents at the Commonwealth Games
0:46

Chris Hemsworth and parents at the Commonwealth Games
This Idaho town is naming streets after &lsquo;Game of Thrones&rsquo; characters
0:46

This Idaho town is naming streets after ‘Game of Thrones’ characters
Heartwarming moment teenager clears up after his school's janitor at restaurant
0:43

Heartwarming moment teenager clears up after his school's janitor at restaurant
Guy Jumps off Ledge and Faceplants in Snow
0:15

Guy Jumps off Ledge and Faceplants in Snow
'The Walking Dead': Negan &amp; Simon Face-Off
1:01

'The Walking Dead': Negan & Simon Face-Off
British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
0:56

British joker goes for a "sunbathe" during snow storm
 

Apparently only people with a PHD can score more than 50 per cent on this quiz, posted online by Playbuzz.

It's definitely one of the trickier ones we have come across.

Source: Giphy

According to the creator those who score highly are said to have excellent memory, an extensive vocabulary, and a keen sense of observation.

If you think you can score more than five points, try the quiz below.

Question 1

playbuzz

Question one. Photo: Playbuzz

Question 2
quiz

Question two. Photo: Playbuzz

Question 3
brainteaser

Question three. Photo: Playbuzz

Question 4
brain teaser

Question four. Photo: Playbuzz

Question 5
quiz score

Question five. Photo: Playbuzz

Question 6
IQ test

Question six. Photo: Playbuzz

Question 7
puzzles

Question seven. Photo: Playbuzz

Question 8
playbuzz quiz

Question eight. Photo: Playbuzz

Question 9
hard quiz

Question nine. Photo: Playbuzz

Question 10
IQ quiz

Question ten. Photo: Playbuzz


How do you think you went?

Here are the answers.

ANSWERS
E - Everything, everywhere, eternity, time and space all either begin or end with 'e'.
Nipples
A River
A map
X - The letter X is the 24th letter of the alphabet, XX in Roman numerals is 20, and XXX is used to describe adult movies.
6 pairs of pants - The tailor can make five initially, and once finished he will have an additional five sets of scraps - meaning one additional pair can be made.
1:45 - The man gave away a total of 25 cents. He divided it between two people. Therefore, he gave a quarter to two.
Wrong - When it's pronounced 'wrong' that's the correct pronunciation. However, if you were to pronounce the word as 'right' that would be an incorrect pronunciation and be wrong.
Supper - Supper is an evening meal and if you remove the 's' you are left with upper meaning 'the top'.
They're not found at the beginning of a name of a US state.

We're just going to leave this here.

quiz score

Perfect score. Photo: Playbuzz

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top