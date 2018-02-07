Melania Trump and husband Donald were filmed leaving the White House on Monday and the internet couldn’t help but notice a super awkward moment between the pair.

Melania gives Trump the cold shoulder in latest awkward encounter

President Trump and wife Melania were about to board Air Force One and head to Ohio when Donald made a motion to grab Melania’s hand as they stopped to smile and wave at waiting reporters.

But his attempts proved unsuccessful with Twitter users certain Melania again swatted away her husband’s hand in public.

That was awkward — Paulina Trefault (@TrefaultPaulina) February 5, 2018

I love her empty sleeve trick, she humiliated @realDonaldTrump AGAIN by rejecting him in front of the cameras... — Blue Doggie ✌🏳️‍🌈 (@3lueDoggie) February 6, 2018

Watch @realDonaldTrump try and play it off as Melania denies to hold his hand once again... #Cheater pic.twitter.com/TDLUAinLbF — UnsilentMajority 🌹 (@The_UnSilent_) February 5, 2018

I finally understand the coat over the shoulder thing. Certainly not fashionable, but functions to hide her hands so he can't fine them. Makes sense! #smallhandsnohands — Janet Banker (@saysthepea) February 5, 2018

Notice she keeps purse in hand of arm closest to him — Indivisible916 (@IndivisibleTRSN) February 5, 2018

Many pointed out that Melania uses a nifty trick to avoid making contact with Trump. She doesn’t put her arms in her sleeves, thus leaving Trump grabbing nothing but air when he reaches back.

Body language expert Susan Constantine said she was not making any effort to help him “make a connection”.

“He's looking for her hand and she's not offering it,” she told Elite Daily. “In essence, there's one of two things happening: Either she's not aware or she's not making the adjustment to hold his hand."

Things get even more cringe worthy when Trump then tries to do a switcheroo and turns Melania to his other side.

“He's a controller,” Constantine said of Trump. “He's dominant, he's used to making people do what he wants them to do, and he does it here too.

“There's no doubt that he has a stronghold in that marriage, but also Melania, she doesn't go for it. She's not an easy one to be controlled.”

This is not the first time Melania has been seen to avoid holding her husband’s hand.

There was of course, that highly publicised time in May 2017 when the pair were walking across the tarmac in Tel Aviv, and Melania slapped away her husband’s attempt to hold her hand.

After another flight on Air Force One to Rome, the President was filmed reaching across to take Melania’s hand when she promptly pulls it away from him.

And just last week Melania appeared to completely ignore her husband on the tarmac, when she was seen powering straight past him, after they landed in Florida.

She also chose to arrive to the state of the union address without her husband, breaking a tradition where First Ladies accompany the President to the event.

It all comes as the US President and First Lady’s marriage has been dogged by rumours of an affair, and a pay-off to adult film star Stormy Daniels, who claimed in earlier interviews she had an affair with Trump.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram