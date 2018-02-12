News

The newest member of the Trump family looks just like Donald

Maggie Parker
Yahoo7 Be /

When we spotted this photo of Donald Trump’s grandson Luke we couldn’t help but notice the striking resemblance he already bares to the US President.

And aside from the fact that at just five-months-old he already has the signature look down pat, he’s also been quite politically active.

Well at least his parents have been. When you’re a part of the first family, you’re never too young to be politically active, it seems.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law, posted a photo of the tiny tot sporting a red and blue striped bib emblazoned with ‘Future Republican'.

donald trump

Meet the President's youngest grandson Luke Trump. Photo: Getty

So, we guess that settles it.

Eric Trump’s son is a Republican, whether he likes it or not. We’re sure he’s not too fussed either way just yet, judging by the sleepy half-grin on his face.

Funnily enough, Donald’s youngest grandkid might be the most politically vocal (and he can’t even talk yet).

donald trump grandson

Luke is the son of Eric and Lara Trump. Photo: Getty

luke trump

He's already got the signature quiff down pat.Photo: Instagram/Laratrump

While Ivanka Trump involves her children in White Houses events - like when she had Arabella sing the Chinese national anthem to President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan during their official visit to the United States - she doesn’t outright mention politics in relation to them.

And the closest Donald Trump Jr’s children have come to stating their political beliefs was when his daughter Chloe rocked a Donald Trump mask.

Parents Lara and Eric however are starting early.

eric trump son

Luke testing out the big seat. Photo: Instagram/Erictrump

Luke has even gotten acquainted with the Oval Office; Eric posted a photo of the baby in his grandpa’s desk chair when he was only three months old.

“Little Luke is working hard to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain,” the caption read.

lara trump son

Showing off his Trump polo shirt. Photo: Instagram/laratrump

He also owns a tiny little 'Trump' polo shirt.

Subtle.

