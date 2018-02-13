Meghan and Harry's lavish wedding reception venue

News

Woman gets revenge after being fat-shamed at bakery

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They’re about to walk down the aisle in weeks and now it’s been revealed exactly where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will party after they say ‘I do’.

The couple, who have already announced that their wedding will take place on May 19th at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, will be staying within the grounds for their reception.

In fact, the 36-year-old former Suits actress and her 33-year-old fiancé, will be dancing the night away after a lavish banquet at St. George’s Hall.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to marry on May 19. Photo: Getty Images

St George's Hall

The couple will have their wedding reception at St. George's Hall. Photo: Getty Images

The Hall, which is usually used by the Queen to host state heads and dignitaries, will be transformed into a reception venue fit for a Duke and Duchess.

Originally decorated with a gothic-theme in mind, the hall was gutted when a fire ravaged through the castle in 1992 and it was renovated soon after.

Now, the large area, which is 180ft long, is pretty much just like you would expect the Queen’s dining room to look.

Coats of arms cover the ceiling, which is distinguished by towering beams that let the natural light through.

The Queen at St George's hall

The hall is usually used by the Queen, who hosts parties there for dignitaries. Photo: Getty Images

The Queen at St George's Hall with Prince Charles

It features intricate artwork and large arched windows. Photo: Getty Images

Large arched windows sweep through the hall and the walls are painted in an almost gold colour.

To finish off the regal décor, the floors are decorated with a plush red carpet.

The hall is likely to be given the royal wedding treatment, with staff no doubt set to add a long table that extends the whole length of the room.

It’s believed that the room will be full to the brim with A-listers, including Sting and Elton John.

A source told the Daily Star that Sir Elton John is top of the guest list, having been firm friends with Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana and Sting is also a long-time family friend.

St George's Chapel Windsor

The royals will say 'I do' at St George's Chapel at midday on May 19th. Photo: Getty Images

Also expected to be invited to the wedding is Meghan’s Hollywood friends, Serena William and Priyanka Chopra, as well as David and Victoria Beckham, and Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh.

Indeed, it’s been claimed that Millie and Meghan are so close that she could be a strong contender to be bridesmaid.

Kensington Palace released further details about the royal wedding on Monday, revealing the couple will say their vows at midday on May 19th before taking a carriage ride through the town of Windsor.

