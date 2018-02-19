News

Royal fans set up camp outside London hospital
Katie Price skinny shamed over raunchy pic

Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be

She made headlines after speaking out about her botched facelift, and British model Kate Price has become the target of controversy again after she posted a snap of her fake tanning.

The mum-of-five shared the pic of her completely naked and holding her breasts, with the caption, “Oh dear I tried this new fake tan last night I'm going to shower now I hope ends up ok”.

However it wasn’t Katie’s tan that ignited trolls, with the model soon flooded with comments about her weight.

Kate Price fake tan Instagram

Katie's weight became the focus after she posted this naked snap. Photo: Instagram/officialkatieprice

“Way too skinny,” wrote one.

“Scoff a few cakes luv,” wrote another. “Much as am a fan its time to just enjoy some lard when you're that rail.”

With others saying she just “doesn’t look healthy”, other fans sprung to the 39-year-old’s defence.

Katie Price naked pic

Trolls slammed the mum-of-five's figure, saying she looked too skinny. Photo: Instagram/officialkatieprice

“How have you had 5 kids!!” said one. “Just amazing! If I had your figure I don’t think I’d ever wear clothes.”

"Everyone moaning about her being too thin would probably fat shame her if she was much bigger,” another commenter hit back with. “Is it your body? NO!!! So stop shaming it!!!!”

Earlier this month, Katie took to Instagram to reveal her latest trip to her plastic surgeon to have a $8,000 ‘invisible’ facelift procedure had gone terribly wrong, claiming the doctor ‘f****d up’ her face

Katie Price plastic surgery

She's notorious for her love of plastic surgery, but Katie admits her latest trip under the knife has messed up her face. Photo: Getty

“Love the girls here at @lastudio1 lashes hair relax getting me ready and pampered to now go and get my face re corrected after surgeon has totally f****d my face up,” she wrote.

Katie posted a pretty gruesome video of the face lift surgery back in July, with the procedure taking just 45 minutes to complete.

And while she was initially ecstatic with the results, it appears that she’s changed her mind.

"I know you all think I'm mad, I am mad, but I'm preventing ageing," she said in an Instagram story video at the time.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

