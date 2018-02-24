News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Meghan Markle just broke another royal protocol
Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again

‘Magic boobs and lots of sex’: Meghan Markle's secret diary

Bianca Soldani
Bianca Soldani
Yahoo7 Be /

For a number of years there was an anonymous actor blogging about the harsh realities of life when you’re trying to make it in Hollywood.

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy&rsquo;s Personal STYLIST!
2:41

How Does A 6 Year Old Dress So GOOD? Meet Blue Ivy’s Personal STYLIST!
Kylie Jenner Shares TOUCHING Photo Of Baby Stormi Amidst Family Drama!
2:01

Kylie Jenner Shares TOUCHING Photo Of Baby Stormi Amidst Family Drama!
Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
1:08

Baby Elephant Cuddles with Guy Lying on Ground
Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
0:29

Oops: 'Overweight' Panda Breaks Tree and Causes Buddy's Dramatic Fall
Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
0:38

Birthday Candles Light Girl's Hair on Fire
Kim Kardashian's Surrogate REVEALED On KUWTK Season Finale
2:15

Kim Kardashian's Surrogate REVEALED On KUWTK Season Finale
Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
2:05

Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
Rampaging Cockatoo Dominates Her Living Space
1:30

Rampaging Cockatoo Dominates Her Living Space
Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
0:56

Irish Dog Loves the 'Beast From the East'
Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
0:50

Sunrise at Channel Islands airport shut down by snow
Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
0:40

Snowstorm shuts down airport in the Channel Islands
Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
1:51

Choir Sings 'Lift Every Voice And Sing' To Honor Black History Month
 

It was well-loved by its followers for its brutal honesty, humour and sense of fun – with ‘magic boobs’ and ‘lots of sex’ not off topic - but it all came to abrupt end in 2012, when the writer started to make it big.

Interestingly, that date coincides with the filming of the second season of Suits, the hit TV drama that made Meghan Markle a star, and it’s led one writer to speculate that the future princess is the anonymous blogger.

Meghan markle blog

Meghan has been named as the author of a juicy and well-loved anonymous blog. Photo: Getty

David Jones from the Daily Mail, says he has it on good authority that it was indeed the work of the future princess, with one source saying, “It was a way for her to vent her frustrations and try to have a voice in the industry.”

“I think it was also a way to inspire other struggling actors, and herself, too, to keep going.”

In Tweets promoting the blog, the author wrote, “Come and read about the girl with the magical boobs!” and “Come and read about sex. Lots of sex! (I swear my Twitter account wasn’t hacked).”

Meghan Markle and Harry

Royals can't have blogs, which is why Meghan shut down her most recent blog, The Tig. Photo: Getty

But it wasn’t all fun and games. The author also spoke about being desperately broke, having to “endure being treated like s**t on a set [and] kiss actors with smelly breath”.

She also confessed she would, “cry for hours on end because I just didn’t think I could take it anymore.

Meghan, 36, is no stranger to blogging, and in 2014 she established The Tig, a lifestyle blog where she spoke candidly about self-love, travel, her favourite things and the causes she was passionate about.

The anonymous blog spoke about the difficulties of breaking into Hollywood. Photo: Getty

After it was revealed she and Prince Harry were serious, the website, its Instagram page and Meghan’s own social media accounts were all deleted and wiped, as royals don’t have their own personal platforms.

Interestingly, this anonymous blog has also been completely wiped from the web, further suggesting it was written by the soon-to-be royal.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top