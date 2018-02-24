‘Magic boobs and lots of sex’: Meghan Markle's secret diary

For a number of years there was an anonymous actor blogging about the harsh realities of life when you’re trying to make it in Hollywood.

It was well-loved by its followers for its brutal honesty, humour and sense of fun – with ‘magic boobs’ and ‘lots of sex’ not off topic - but it all came to abrupt end in 2012, when the writer started to make it big.

Interestingly, that date coincides with the filming of the second season of Suits, the hit TV drama that made Meghan Markle a star, and it’s led one writer to speculate that the future princess is the anonymous blogger.

David Jones from the Daily Mail, says he has it on good authority that it was indeed the work of the future princess, with one source saying, “It was a way for her to vent her frustrations and try to have a voice in the industry.”

“I think it was also a way to inspire other struggling actors, and herself, too, to keep going.”

In Tweets promoting the blog, the author wrote, “Come and read about the girl with the magical boobs!” and “Come and read about sex. Lots of sex! (I swear my Twitter account wasn’t hacked).”

But it wasn’t all fun and games. The author also spoke about being desperately broke, having to “endure being treated like s**t on a set [and] kiss actors with smelly breath”.

She also confessed she would, “cry for hours on end because I just didn’t think I could take it anymore.

Meghan, 36, is no stranger to blogging, and in 2014 she established The Tig, a lifestyle blog where she spoke candidly about self-love, travel, her favourite things and the causes she was passionate about.

After it was revealed she and Prince Harry were serious, the website, its Instagram page and Meghan’s own social media accounts were all deleted and wiped, as royals don’t have their own personal platforms.

Interestingly, this anonymous blog has also been completely wiped from the web, further suggesting it was written by the soon-to-be royal.

