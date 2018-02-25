News

Naked Aussie Instagram account could be shut down
'It's not ok': Constance Hall defends Davina

Rebekah Scanlan
Outspoken mummy blogger Constance Hall has leapt to the defence of Davina Rankin, following news that the reality star is being viciously bullied online.

Davina, 26, has been the centre of a MAFS 'cheating' scandal on the show and has gone into hiding as a result of the torrent of abuse she's receiving online for being the dating show's 'villain'.

Now mum-of-five Constance has taken to social media to hammer home her message hard, telling followers 'online bullying is not ok'.

Constance Hall #metoo

Constance Hall speaks out about her views on cyberbullying in the wake of MAFS' Davina backlash. Photo: Facebook/Constance Hall

She feels the bullying Davina is receiving is unacceptable. Source: Instagram/ConstanceHall

"Davina off Married at First Site (sic) doesn't have to be your cup of tea, you don't have to like her, or approve her actions," she wrote. "But she has been repeatedly called a slut, whore, media whore, home wrecker, scumbag."

"I have even seen her blamed as the 'reason for domestic violence in this country' online and it's not ok."
MAFS Davina and Ryan

Davina 'married' Ryan on MAFS but shocked the country when she 'cheated' with another contestant. Source: Nine

The no-holds-barred blogger from Perth went on to explain there is no excuse for this kind of behaviour, no matter what Davina has supposedly done.

"If you want to be an example to young people, to victims and to everyone then remember," she continued. "No ifs, no buts, no 'unless?' And no 'she should have thought about that before....'"

"Online bullying is never ok."

constance hall wiki

The mum is known for her blog about parenting. Photo: Instagram/ConstanceHall

Never one to shy away from an out-there opinion, the 33-year old burst onto the scene two years ago with her complete openness to talk about women's sexuality, the terrors of parenting and female body anxiety.

Her comments on Davina follow weeks of explosive television on Married At First Sight where viewers saw model Davina go behind her 'husband' Ryan Gallagher's back, to pursue a romantic connection with another man, Dean Wells.

Viewers were left horrified by the antics and the backlash was huge. Everyone from Today Show host, Karl Stefanovic, to former MAFS contestant Zoe Hendrixwere weighing in, slamming Davina and Dean for their 'adultery'.

dean davina cheating mafs

People were angry when Davina and Dean snuck off and shared a kiss. Source: Channel Nine

Constance Hall #metoo

Constance has no problem speaking her mind. Photo: Facebook/Constance Hall

Until now, no one had defended Davina, but fans have agreed the heat was too much.

"How can the publicly shame this poor girl when they only see what the producers air on tv!" one user wrote in response.

While others said they 'agreed 100%' with Constance's stance.

