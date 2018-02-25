News

The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen
The surprising person who meets the new baby before the Queen

People can't get over Obama's duck face

Gordon Hurd
Yahoo Style /

An selfie that former President Barack Obama took with his wife Michelle almost two years ago has resurfaced, and people can’t seem to get over it.

Originally taken at the final White House Easter Egg Roll event hosted by the Obamas in 2016, the series of silly photo booth selfies is plucking at the heartstrings of Obama fans all over again.

Dressed simply and springtime appropriate — particularly the president’s blue-and-white gingham shirt — the former first couple seems deeply happy and forever in love, mugging it up for the camera for a series of snaps, including a duck face.

Obama duck face selfie

This old photo of Barack and Michelle Obama is being shared by adoring fans. Source: Instagram

"Miss them!" one sad fan wrote, next to the shared image of them goofing around together, while others shared the same sentiment but addressed them as 'Mum and Dad.'

Of course, not everyone shared the same thoughts with one user branding Obama, 'the worst President of all time.'

Fans seem to miss their former leader, writing messages of affection for him online. Source: Getty

Yikes!

It's clear however that people are reminiscing lovingly on the past, perhaps because their current president Donald Trump always seems to be ruffling feathers.

The current President Donald Trump isn't liked by everyone. Source: Getty

Some fans were feeling nostalgic, remembering when Obama was in charge, seen here in 2013. Source: Getty

Few are pointing out that the picture isn’t new — the point being, people don’t care.

They still miss the Obamas, it seems.

