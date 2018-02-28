News

The secret reason Kate Middleton hugged this woman on her royal visit

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s rarely seen embracing members of the public but Kate Middleton made a beeline for one woman in the audience on her latest royal outing.

The 36-year-old Duchess of Cambridge was on an official visit to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists yesterday when she was caught on camera running over to a woman and giving her a hug.

And while it may have seemed like Kate was just spreading the love, she does in fact know the woman in question.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton maternity nurse

While she was there, she made a beeline for a woman in the crowd and gave her a hug. Photo: Getty Images

It turns out the Duchess spotted Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent when she was giving a speech at the hospital and decided to go over and say hello.

The Professor helped to deliver Princess Charlotte back in 2015 when Kate gave birth at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The pair looked like the best of pals as they laughed and chatted for a few moments, before Kate moved on with her trip.

As Kate was leaving, she told the Royal College President Lesley Regan that it was ‘so great to see Jacqui as well’.

Kate Middleton pregnant

The pair embraced and had a short chat. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton sick kids

Later, Kate met with sick kids at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital. Photo: Getty Images

After visiting the Royal College, where Kate was announced as the Patron, the Duchess went on to make an appearance at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital.

Kate is heavily pregnant at the moment and she is due to give birth to her third child in April.

While she has remained tight-lipped on the sex of the baby, many royal punters believe she might be pregnant with a baby girl.

