Meghan and Harry's lavish wedding gift from the Queen

What do you get the couple who have everything for their wedding? Well if you’re a member of the royal family, you gift them one of your many houses.

That’s apparently what Queen Elizabeth has decided to do when her grandson Prince Harry walks down the aisle on May 19th.

The 91-year-old Monarch is said to be considering whether to hand over her Sandringham Estate cottage to Prince Harry and his wife-to-be, Meghan Markle.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip use the main house, which features landscaped gardens and is used by the family thoughout the year, but especially at Christmas.

Just this year, Meghan Markle made her first appearance with the rest of her future in-laws at the church at Sandringham.

Back in 2013, the Queen gifted Prince William and Kate Middleton with Anmer Hall on the Norfolk estate - however it took her two years to hand it over, just before Prince George was born.

The other abode left on the sprawling 20,000-acre land is York Cottage, where George V was born in 1895.

It’s now said to be used as an office for the estate but could easily be turned into a family home for Meghan and Harry.

It comes after it was revealed that he loved-up couple are eage to have a baby straight away.

Erin Specht, who used to be engaged to Meghan’s half-brother, Tom Markle, told New Idea Meghan will make a great mother and is ‘desperate to have a family of her own’.

“Meghan will be pregnant in her first year of marriage if she can,” she said.

“For certain she will be trying for a baby on their honeymoon – she is going to be a brilliant mum”

