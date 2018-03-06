News

Princess Beatrice under 'pressure to settle down'

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be

She may be out enjoying her single life now but it’s been reported that Princess Beatrice is desperate to get married and start a family.

The 29-year-old, who split with her partner of 10 years, Dave Clark, in 2016, was recently spotted out-and-about with James Williams.

And according to Woman’s Day, Beatrice is ‘feeling the pressure to settle down’, especially now that her younger sister is due to walk down the aisle.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is said to be feeling under pressure to settle down. Photo: Getty Images

However, it hasn’t been confirmed whether or not Princess Beatrice and James Williams are together but speculation mounted when they were photographed speeding off in a Bentley together after a night out.

Now, the princess is getting into full-on wedding planning mode with her younger sister, 27-year-old Princess Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie got engaged to her long-term partner Jack Brooksbank back in January with the pair hoping to tie the knot in October.

It’s also been claimed that Princess Beatrice is hoping to make a massive statement as a bridesmaid on the day.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

It comes just after her sister, Princess Eugenie, got engaged. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Dave Clark

Beatrice dated Dave Clark for over ten years before they called it quits in 2016. Photo: Getty Images

“Eugenie is hatching a plan for Beatrice to wear a show-stopper frock that makes Pippa Middleton's gown at Kate's wedding look like an old sack,” an insider told New Idea

“It'll be all that people will talk about - just like with Pippa”.

