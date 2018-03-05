Melania could be 'next to leave the White House', says Trump

He’s not known for his sense of humour but Donald Trump might have hit a little too close to home when he unexpectedly shared a joke at the annual Gridiron dinner in Washington DC.

The yearly dinner is attended by hundreds of journalists and known for its light-hearted nature, so when Donald Trump not only attended but made a joke at the expense of himself, people were shocked.

With the departure of Trump’s communications director Hope Hicks and his son-in-law Jared Kushner having his security clearance downgraded, it’s not been the best week for the POTUS.

Add to that the constant spotlight on his marriage to wife Melania – from reports she’s been replaced by an imposter, to her constant hand swats away – and Trump’s joke about the revolving door at the White House had some left wondering.

“So many people have been leaving the White House,” Trump said.

“It’s invigorating since you want turnover. I like chaos. It really is good. Who’s going to be the next to leave? [Policy advisor] Steve Miller, or Melania?”

Trump also targeted himself in another joke, that made a somewhat worrying statement about the world leaders holding our fate in their hands.

“I won’t rule out direct talks with [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un. I just won’t,” he said.

“As far as the risk of dealing with a madman is concerned, that’s his problem, not mine,” Trump said.

It seems the President just can't get it right in public, after he was mocked once again on Twitter over a public display of affection during the memorial service for much loved preacher, Reverend Billy Graham, last week.

At one point in the service, Trump leaned across his wife and rested his hand on US Vice-President Mike Pence's leg, in a show of sympathy.

However, while it may have been a compassionate thing for the President to do, people online weren’t impressed.

“I can't stop laughing at this photo of Donald Trump touching Mike Pence's thigh,” one commenter said.

“Why is Melania smiling so much when Trump has his hand on Pence's leg. That is just making her glow! Why?:” another Twitter user said.

I can't stop laughing at this photo of Donald Trump touching Mike Pence's thigh. https://t.co/yqSBXOOqpc pic.twitter.com/eyFKNK0Wxp — Saira Khan (@sairakh) February 28, 2018

Pence deserves to live in a perpetual state of the discomfort he feels with Trump's hand on his thigh pic.twitter.com/l3CPlr8OdJ — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) February 28, 2018

Why is Melania smiling so much when Trump has his hand on Pence's leg. That is just making her glow! Why? — TimothyJ (@TimLikesPi) February 28, 2018

