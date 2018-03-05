News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Melania could be 'next to leave the White House', says Trump

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

He’s not known for his sense of humour but Donald Trump might have hit a little too close to home when he unexpectedly shared a joke at the annual Gridiron dinner in Washington DC.

Robert De Niro and Meryl Streep lock lips for awkward kiss
Is this Donald Trump's most awkward handshake ever?
0:33

Is this Donald Trump's most awkward handshake ever?
Justin Trudeau's Awkward Handshake With Trump &amp; TK More Of His Aggressive Shakes
0:14

Justin Trudeau's Awkward Handshake With Trump & TK More Of His Aggressive Shakes
The Weeknd Totally IGNORES Selena Gomez During Romantic Date -JS
4:40

The Weeknd Totally IGNORES Selena Gomez During Romantic Date -JS
5 Awkward Ariana Grande Interview Moments
4:13

5 Awkward Ariana Grande Interview Moments
She Said What!? Speakerphone Trash Talk Prank
2:51

She Said What!? Speakerphone Trash Talk Prank
Emma Stone Gets Caught in AWKWARD 2017 Golden Globe Hug

Emma Stone Gets Caught in AWKWARD 2017 Golden Globe Hug
7 CRINGEWORTHY Celeb Red Carpet Interviews
4:30

7 CRINGEWORTHY Celeb Red Carpet Interviews
Puppy Licks Man's Nipples
0:15

Puppy Licks Man's Nipples
0121_trumpinauguration_childrenarrive
0:35

President-Elect Trump's children arrive to the ceremony
Jerry Seinfeld refuses to hug Kesha
0:19

Jerry Seinfeld refuses to hug Kesha
Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
 

The yearly dinner is attended by hundreds of journalists and known for its light-hearted nature, so when Donald Trump not only attended but made a joke at the expense of himself, people were shocked.

With the departure of Trump’s communications director Hope Hicks and his son-in-law Jared Kushner having his security clearance downgraded, it’s not been the best week for the POTUS.

Donald Trump Melania

With the couple often snapped looking stone-faced, Trump's joke might not be a laughing matter. Photo: Getty

Add to that the constant spotlight on his marriage to wife Melania – from reports she’s been replaced by an imposter, to her constant hand swats away – and Trump’s joke about the revolving door at the White House had some left wondering.

“So many people have been leaving the White House,” Trump said.

“It’s invigorating since you want turnover. I like chaos. It really is good. Who’s going to be the next to leave? [Policy advisor] Steve Miller, or Melania?”

Trump also targeted himself in another joke, that made a somewhat worrying statement about the world leaders holding our fate in their hands.

Donald Trump Hope Hicks

One of Trump's one of the POTUS' closest advisers Hope Hicks has announced plans to resign. Photo: Getty

“I won’t rule out direct talks with [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un. I just won’t,” he said.

“As far as the risk of dealing with a madman is concerned, that’s his problem, not mine,” Trump said.

It seems the President just can't get it right in public, after he was mocked once again on Twitter over a public display of affection during the memorial service for much loved preacher, Reverend Billy Graham, last week.

At one point in the service, Trump leaned across his wife and rested his hand on US Vice-President Mike Pence's leg, in a show of sympathy.

However, while it may have been a compassionate thing for the President to do, people online weren’t impressed.

Donald Trump Mike Pence Melania Trump

Donald Trump has been mocked online for showing a public display of affection. Photo: Getty Images

“I can't stop laughing at this photo of Donald Trump touching Mike Pence's thigh,” one commenter said.

“Why is Melania smiling so much when Trump has his hand on Pence's leg. That is just making her glow! Why?:” another Twitter user said.







Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top