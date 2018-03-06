The real reason Kate Middleton missed Meghan's hens

Meghan Markle‘s wedding to Prince Harry isn’t actually taking place until May 19, but the bride-to-be is said to have already had her bachelorette weekend.

The soon-to-be royal is reported to have held a secret bachelorette party at a 'mystery five-star resort' over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old former Suits star spent the day getting pampered with her closest friends, though two major guests were absent from the celebrations: her mother, Doria Radlan, and future sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

With British personality and former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh also said to be in attendance - and helping with the wedding as bridesmaid - other gal pals including fashion designer Misha Nonoo and PR adviser Violet von Westenholz were by the bride-to-be's side.

While Kate and Meghan very publicly put on a united show at a forum together last week, the Duchess is said to have skipped the hens celebrations for a very important reason.

Although she wanted to attend, with her third child due in April, the mum chose to stay home, says the Sun.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson refused to comment on the bachelorette party whispers when approached by the Daily Mail.

The royal bride previously revealed to a well-wisher on a visit to Scotland that her bachelorette party was 'sorted', adding that she was certain it would be 'fun'.

Prince Harry also admitted he was being kept in the dark about his own bachelor party.

“I’m sure William’s got something up his sleeve,” he said.

