Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

The real reason Kate Middleton missed Meghan's hens

Yahoo Style UK
Yahoo7 Be /

Meghan Markle‘s wedding to Prince Harry isn’t actually taking place until May 19, but the bride-to-be is said to have already had her bachelorette weekend.

The soon-to-be royal is reported to have held a secret bachelorette party at a 'mystery five-star resort' over the weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

The 36-year-old former Suits star spent the day getting pampered with her closest friends, though two major guests were absent from the celebrations: her mother, Doria Radlan, and future sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle Kate Middleton

Kate was a notable absentee at Meghan's hens party over the weekend. Photo: Getty

With British personality and former Made in Chelsea star Millie Mackintosh also said to be in attendance - and helping with the wedding as bridesmaid - other gal pals including fashion designer Misha Nonoo and PR adviser Violet von Westenholz were by the bride-to-be's side.

While Kate and Meghan very publicly put on a united show at a forum together last week, the Duchess is said to have skipped the hens celebrations for a very important reason.

Prince Harry Meghan Markle wedding

Kate and Meghan put on a united front at the first annual Royal Foundation Forum in London last month. Photo: Getty

Although she wanted to attend, with her third child due in April, the mum chose to stay home, says the Sun.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson refused to comment on the bachelorette party whispers when approached by the Daily Mail.

Meghan Markle hens

One person who was there was Meghan's gal pal, Violet Von Westenholz. Photo: Instagram

The royal bride previously revealed to a well-wisher on a visit to Scotland that her bachelorette party was 'sorted', adding that she was certain it would be 'fun'.

Prince Harry also admitted he was being kept in the dark about his own bachelor party.

“I’m sure William’s got something up his sleeve,” he said.

