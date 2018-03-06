Easter crackers and trees leave shoppers baffled

While we’ve been treated to Hot Cross buns since the new year started, more and more Easter products have now arrived in the shops, but some are leaving customers totally confused.
Apparently, Easter has decided to take a leaf out of Christmas’ book and shoppers have spotted everything from crackers, trees and even wreaths for sale.
As if stocking up on chocolate eggs wasn’t enough, UK retailers Sainsbury's, Waitrose,John Lewis andNot On the High Street have all called out for stocking the strange products, according toTheSun.
The decorations are being marketed as a way to ‘add a little fun’ to Easter or ‘get more’ out of Easter. Because a headache from the sugar-crash the next day isn’t enough you know.
According to Carolyn Bailey from Good Housekeeping magazine Easter weekend is becoming such an event that it’s a great opportunity to decorate the house.
“Baubles are a big part of how you would decorate your house for Easter,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.
“I would really recommend putting them in a hall so that when your guests arrive you have a home-made Easter tree with lots of baubles on.”
- Woolies posts 'salty' response after being slammed for releasing hot cross buns early
- Furious fruit and veg shoppers call out Coles and Woolies
Even the royal family is getting in on the action with the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, selling Easter trees on their Party Pieces website.
Most people however seemed completely unimpressed by the initiative.
Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au
Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram