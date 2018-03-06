Easter crackers and trees leave shoppers baffled

While we’ve been treated to Hot Cross buns since the new year started, more and more Easter products have now arrived in the shops, but some are leaving customers totally confused.

Apparently, Easter has decided to take a leaf out of Christmas’ book and shoppers have spotted everything from crackers, trees and even wreaths for sale.

As if stocking up on chocolate eggs wasn’t enough, UK retailers Sainsbury's, Waitrose,John Lewis andNot On the High Street have all called out for stocking the strange products, according toTheSun.

The decorations are being marketed as a way to ‘add a little fun’ to Easter or ‘get more’ out of Easter. Because a headache from the sugar-crash the next day isn’t enough you know.

Hmm, I guess if hot cross buns are avail all year round then "Easter Crackers" makes sense also... pic.twitter.com/NsRnuk7ktF — Vince Haines (@vincepopmagic) March 5, 2018

Since when were Easter crackers a thing?! pic.twitter.com/UxcenpWfsk — Danny Webster (@danny_webster) February 23, 2018

I see your Easter crackers, and I raise you an Easter wreath. https://t.co/LmnwvcePrG pic.twitter.com/drme7OY0r1 — shan (@shanbennet) March 2, 2018

Easter trees? Easter crackers? Whats that about then? — andrew barnard (@Felstedboy) March 5, 2018

According to Carolyn Bailey from Good Housekeeping magazine Easter weekend is becoming such an event that it’s a great opportunity to decorate the house.

“Baubles are a big part of how you would decorate your house for Easter,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

“I would really recommend putting them in a hall so that when your guests arrive you have a home-made Easter tree with lots of ­baubles on.”

Even the royal family is getting in on the action with the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, selling Easter trees on their Party Pieces website.

Most people however seemed completely unimpressed by the initiative.

Is there nothing sacred? On the theory that it worked for Christmas, marketers now invent "Easter crackers" and "Easter trees".https://t.co/5Zro1wnTGV — Gerry Bowler (@GerryQBowler) March 5, 2018

Easter trees and crackers :( Shame on you @johnlewisretail @sainsburys just what the planet needs, more seasonal disposable trash #environment — Ana Salote (@AnaSalote) March 5, 2018

Easter Trees? Never heard of this before. Since when? Crackers! — ChrisP (@ChrisP9558) March 5, 2018

I love Easter as much as the next pastor’s daughter but....Easter crackers are not a thing sorry pic.twitter.com/ZEav1QCvXz — jocelyn (@jocelynseip) March 1, 2018

