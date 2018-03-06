News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Easter crackers and trees leave shoppers baffled

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

While we’ve been treated to Hot Cross buns since the new year started, more and more Easter products have now arrived in the shops, but some are leaving customers totally confused.

Impressive Takeoff and Landing for Boeing 737 at Farnborough Airport
2:26

Impressive Takeoff and Landing for Boeing 737 at Farnborough Airport
Extremely Boisterous Pygmy Goats Enjoy Morning Exercise
3:50

Extremely Boisterous Pygmy Goats Enjoy Morning Exercise
It's Funny When it Happens to Someone Else
2:23

It's Funny When it Happens to Someone Else
Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
6:00

Passenger on Specially-Chartered Flight Captures Timelapse of Aurora Australis
Tough Little Garda Helps Perform Roadside Checks
2:56

Tough Little Garda Helps Perform Roadside Checks
Man Pulls Off 51 Unusual One-Leg Squats
1:31

Man Pulls Off 51 Unusual One-Leg Squats
Playful Pandas Get a Fright by Buddy Fallen From Tree
0:12

Playful Pandas Get a Fright by Buddy Fallen From Tree
Black Bear Wakes From Hibernation in Glacier National Park
0:55

Black Bear Wakes From Hibernation in Glacier National Park
4-Year-Old Demonstrates How to Make Ice Cream From Snow
2:03

4-Year-Old Demonstrates How to Make Ice Cream From Snow
Little Girl Cleans Up After Her Ponies
7:11

Little Girl Cleans Up After Her Ponies
This Dog Looks Like A Real Life Teddy Bear
0:47

This Dog Looks Like A Real Life Teddy Bear
Playful Baby Panda Tries Hard to Distract Keeper From Work
0:35

Playful Baby Panda Tries Hard to Distract Keeper From Work
 

Apparently, Easter has decided to take a leaf out of Christmas’ book and shoppers have spotted everything from crackers, trees and even wreaths for sale.

As if stocking up on chocolate eggs wasn’t enough, UK retailers Sainsbury's, Waitrose,John Lewis andNot On the High Street have all called out for stocking the strange products, according toTheSun.

The decorations are being marketed as a way to ‘add a little fun’ to Easter or ‘get more’ out of Easter. Because a headache from the sugar-crash the next day isn’t enough you know.




According to Carolyn Bailey from Good Housekeeping magazine Easter weekend is becoming such an event that it’s a great opportunity to decorate the house.

“Baubles are a big part of how you would decorate your house for Easter,” she told The Sunday Telegraph.

“I would really recommend putting them in a hall so that when your guests arrive you have a home-made Easter tree with lots of ­baubles on.”

Even the royal family is getting in on the action with the Duchess of Cambridge’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, selling Easter trees on their Party Pieces website.

Most people however seemed completely unimpressed by the initiative.





Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top