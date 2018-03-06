The unexpected way Meghan's started copying Kate

They’re about to become sister-in-law’s and it seems like Meghan Markle is definitely taking royal tips from Kate Middleton.

The pair were pictured at their first royal engagement together last week for the Royal Foundation, where they sat side-by-side in matching blue dresses.

But it wasn’t just their similar fashion sense people were talking about, because it looked like Meghan has now perfected he ‘Duchess slant’.

The ‘Duchess slant’ is basically the pose Kate Middleton choses to use whenever she’s sitting down at royal functions

She puts one leg behind the other and tilts them both to the side in a very ladylike manner.

Looking at pictures from the ‘fab four’s’ panel discussion, it’s clear Kate has been teaching Meghan a thing or two about etiquette.

Meghan was snapped pulling off the exact same pose as Kate at the event, dangling one leg behind the other and tilting to the side.

It comes after a body language expert revealed what Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle really think of each other.

“There are superficial similarities between these two women, but in terms of body language and communication their styles are polar opposites,” body language expert Judi James told the Mirror.

“Kate has always seemed strategic, careful, thoughtful and perfect in terms of her royal smiles and support towards William.

“Meghan looks more driven, spontaneous and keen to speak her mind and take charge."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram