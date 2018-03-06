The unexpected way Meghan's started copying Kate

News

The pair were pictured at their first royal engagement together last week for the Royal Foundation, where they sat side-by-side in matching blue dresses.

But it wasn’t just their similar fashion sense people were talking about, because it looked like Meghan has now perfected he ‘Duchess slant’.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

Can you spot how Meghan is copying Kate in this picture? Photo: Getty Images

The ‘Duchess slant’ is basically the pose Kate Middleton choses to use whenever she’s sitting down at royal functions

She puts one leg behind the other and tilts them both to the side in a very ladylike manner.

Looking at pictures from the ‘fab four’s’ panel discussion, it’s clear Kate has been teaching Meghan a thing or two about etiquette.

Meghan was snapped pulling off the exact same pose as Kate at the event, dangling one leg behind the other and tilting to the side.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle leg pose

It seems like Meghan has already perfected the 'Duchess slant'. Photo: Getty Images

Fab four

They're about to become sister-in-law's in May. Photo: Getty Images

It comes after a body language expert revealed what Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle really think of each other.

“There are superficial similarities between these two women, but in terms of body language and communication their styles are polar opposites,” body language expert Judi James told the Mirror.

“Kate has always seemed strategic, careful, thoughtful and perfect in terms of her royal smiles and support towards William.

“Meghan looks more driven, spontaneous and keen to speak her mind and take charge."

