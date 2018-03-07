News

Kate Middleton recycles cream maternity coat

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

Kate Middleton has shown exactly why she’s the Queen of recycling after arriving at an official royal visit dressed in a maternity coat she wore when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

The 36-year-old Duchess showed off her baby bump when she arrived at Pegasus Primary School in Oxford wearing a Jojo Maman Bébé coat.

Kate was at the school to speak with parents and teachers about the importance of importance of mental health, through the charity Family Links.

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton visited a primary school in Oxford yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton pregnant

The Duchess looked stunning in a Jojo Maman Bébé coat. Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge previously wore the exact same coat on a visit to the set of Downton Abbey back in 2015.

She was pregnant with Princess Charlotte at the time.

This time around, Kate accessorised her coat with a pair of brown suede heels and a matching clutch bag.

The Duchess has been rolling out previous maternity outfits for this pregnancy and has shown up at many royal enagements wearing ensembles we’ve all seen before.

Kate Middleton school visit

She was greeted at the school gates by a swarm of flag-bearing kids. Photo: Getty Images

Kate Middleton pregnant with Princess Charlotte

Kate wore the same coat back in 2015 when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte. Photo: Getty Images

Kate was greeted by a swarm of flag-bearing kids when she arrived at the primary school in Oxford.

 "Keep up the hard work. It was very nice to meet you as well,” Kate said to them all, according to the Express.

"Good luck. Say hi to your mums and dads."

