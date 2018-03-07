Panic as popular Kmart item is withdrawn as a 'safety precaution'

It was one of the most sought-after items in Kmart’s new collection just a matter of weeks ago, but the blush velvet chair everyone went bonkers for has now been withdrawn.

The whole thing came to light when a member of the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group revealed she had been told the $49 plush chair had been taken off the shelves.

Kmart customers were quick to respond, with many going into a panic after they bought the chair while it was still on sale.

“My pink blush chair hasn't been right from day one so I will be returning,” one woman said.

“The legs are splayed way too much and it wobbles terribly.

“When I put it together I thought it said it was meant to have two legs marked A and two marked B but all of mine were marked B. Maybe that's the issue?”

Another person said she had the matching ottoman on layby and was confused now about what’s going on with the chair.

In an admin post, a woman who goes by the name ‘Shopping For My Tribe’ clarified that the chair hasn’t been recalled but has been withdrawn and warned others about mistaking the two.

A spokesperson for Kmart confirmed that the chairs have been withdrawn as a ‘safety precaution.’

“At Kmart our priority is customer safety, the Kmart quality team have conducted assessments on the pink velvet chair from a number of batches where all chairs tested performed safely,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Be.

“However, upon receiving two customer reports we believe further investigation is required, therefore as a safety precaution we have withdrawn the chairs from sale until investigations have been completed.

“The Pink Velvet chair has not been recalled, just withdrawn until investigations are completed.”

