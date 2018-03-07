News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Panic as popular Kmart item is withdrawn as a 'safety precaution'

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

It was one of the most sought-after items in Kmart’s new collection just a matter of weeks ago, but the blush velvet chair everyone went bonkers for has now been withdrawn.

Mum's $5 Kmart lunchbox hack
0:31

Mum's $5 Kmart lunchbox hack
I Found My Father’s Killer | CHASING JUSTICE
6:21

I Found My Father’s Killer | CHASING JUSTICE
Seagull Released After Being Stuck in Kmart For Three Days
0:35

Seagull Released After Being Stuck in Kmart For Three Days
"Fatal Vision" Preview on Investigation Discovery
1:07

"Final Vision" Preview on Investigation Discovery
'The Drop' trailer
2:10

'The Drop' trailer
Can Salt Help You Lose Weight? A New Study Says It Could
1:14

Can Salt Help You Lose Weight? A New Study Says It Could
4 Harry Styles “Ever Since New York” Fan Theories
3:16

4 Harry Styles “Ever Since New York” Fan Theories
Car Torched on Quiet Suburban Street
0:44

Car Torched on Quiet Suburban Street
Rob Kardashian Under CRIMINAL Investigation For Threatening Blac Chyna's Ex
1:42

Rob Kardashian Under CRIMINAL Investigation For Threatening Blac Chyna's Ex
'Bachelor in Paradise' SUSPENDED Indefinitely Following &quot;Misconduct&quot; Controversy -JS
5:43

'Bachelor in Paradise' SUSPENDED Indefinitely Following "Misconduct" Controversy -JS
Sean Spicer on Russia Investigation, Dinner With Comey and White House Recordings
1:58

Sean Spicer on Russia Investigation, Dinner With Comey and White House Recordings
Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
1:00

Shoppers brawl over Victoria's Secret sale
 

The whole thing came to light when a member of the Kmart Mums Australia Facebook group revealed she had been told the $49 plush chair had been taken off the shelves.

Kmart customers were quick to respond, with many going into a panic after they bought the chair while it was still on sale.

Kmart

Kmart has withdrawn a popular item from their shelves. Photo: Getty Images

Kmart pink blush chair

Kmart confirmed that the $49 chair requires 'further investigation'. Photo: Kmart

“My pink blush chair hasn't been right from day one so I will be returning,” one woman said.

“The legs are splayed way too much and it wobbles terribly.

“When I put it together I thought it said it was meant to have two legs marked A and two marked B but all of mine were marked B. Maybe that's the issue?”

Another person said she had the matching ottoman on layby and was confused now about what’s going on with the chair.

Kmart website

The product is no longer available on the Kmart website. Photo: Kmart

In an admin post, a woman who goes by the name ‘Shopping For My Tribe’ clarified that the chair hasn’t been recalled but has been withdrawn and warned others about mistaking the two.

A spokesperson for Kmart confirmed that the chairs have been withdrawn as a ‘safety precaution.’

Kmart house

People went bonkers for the chair a few weeks ago. Photo: Instagram/Kmartgrapevine

Tamra Ellis

The product hasn't been recalled, just withdrawn until investigations are complete. Photo: Instagram/Tamra Ellis

“At Kmart our priority is customer safety, the Kmart quality team have conducted assessments on the pink velvet chair from a number of batches where all chairs tested performed safely,” the spokesperson said in a statement to Be.

“However, upon receiving two customer reports we believe further investigation is required, therefore as a safety precaution we have withdrawn the chairs from sale until investigations have been completed.  

“The Pink Velvet chair has not been recalled, just withdrawn until investigations are completed.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top