The PM is sending a plane to pick up Prince Charles and Camilla

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Prince Charles and Camilla are landing Down Under next month but apparently, they need a little help getting here.

Despite reports in January that the Duchess of Cornwall had pulled out of the trip, it was confirmed last month that she would in fact be joining husband Charles. But just for two short days.

It’s a long trip to make for just two days and given the Duchess has previously revealed she finds such flights ‘gruelling’ she’d most likely love anything to make it a little easier.

However, according to Peter FitzSimons’ Sunday column in the Sun Herald the solution could see taxpayers footing the bill.

prince charles

Charles and Camilla will land in Australia in April. Photo: Getty

“Why is the Australian government - led by Malcolm Turnbull of all people - sending a plane to pick them up from Singapore?” FitzSimons wrote.

Reportedly the Prime Minister is sending a RAAF jet to get them at the halfway point, and people on Twitter aren’t happy about it.

“So: If it’s too gruelling for Their Royal HMs to trudge all the way out here, perhaps we should give the job to a local and spare them the pain,” one person responded on Twitter.

“Why aren't they paying for themselves, they can afford it?” another asked.


malcolm turnbull

Is Turnbull sending a RAAF jet for the royals? Photo: Getty

It was reported in January the Duchess had pulled out of the trip, with travel sickness blamed for the late cancelation and sources claiming Camilla isn’t very good with such long-haul flights.

However, by mid Feb it was confirmed that Camilla would indeed be showing her face in Australia from April 4th until April 6th.

At the time of the announcement, Mr Turnbull said in Parliament that the visit was “an opportunity for the royal couple to share an important national moment” at the opening of the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

“The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will visit Brisbane, before travelling to the Gold Coast where His Royal Highness will represent Her Majesty The Queen at the Games,” he said.

prince charles and camilla

Prince Charles will be at the opening ceremony for the Commonwealth Games. Photo: Getty

The Prince of Wales will then continue to other parts of Queensland, followed by the Northern Territory, concluding the tour on April 10.

Charles and Camilla last toured Australia in November 2015, and it will be the 16th time the Prince has visited.

It’s the first of two royal tours to Australia this year, with Prince Harry to visit Sydney in October for the 2018 Invictus Games. Meghan Markle, who is to marry Harry in May, is also likely to attend.

