News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Queen bans staff from centuries-old tradition

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

The Queen’s staff are said to be up in arms over a new policy which bans them from doing something workers have been entitled to for centuries.

Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
0:26

Grandma Tries to Feed Dog During Dinner
Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
2:05

Kim Kardashian DITCHES Kardashian-Jenners On Family Feud & Dyes Hair PINK
Paul Burrell has a reading by a celebrity medium on I'm A Celeb
0:56

Paul Burrell has a reading by a celebrity medium on I'm A Celeb
Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
1:31

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Mom Kris Jenner's WORST Qualities
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's insane beach bodies
0:17

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's insane beach bodies
The Ultimate Family Bike
1:20

The Ultimate Family Bike
Princess Mary's beautiful family through the years
1:34

Princess Mary's beautiful family through the years
Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
0:54

Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
0:34

Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
Remembering Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death
6:35

Remembering Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Tragic Death
Kenisha's a... LION? | Family Feud
0:48

Kenisha's a... LION? | Family Feud
 

The 91-year-old Monarch has reportedly instructed her head of staff to inform all the workers at Buckingham Palace that they are no longer allowed to bring their pets to the office.

It’s said that the Queen is concerned about hygiene, despite the fact that she lets her corgis rule the roost.

Queen Elizabeth

The Queen's new rules have apparently angered Buckingham Palace staff. Photo: Getty Images

“For hundreds of years members of the royal household have been able to bring their dogs to work but the Lord Chamberlain has put a stop to it for reasons of hygiene and security,” an insider told the Express.

“Decisions on allowing staff to bring dogs are taken on a case by case basis, taking into account all practicalities, the potential impact on the fabric of buildings and the owner’s individual circumstances.”

Of course, the rules won’t apply to the Queen or her family, who are all keen dog lovers.

The staff outrage comes just months after it was reported that they were walking out of the palace in their droves.

Buckingham Palace

Staff aren't allowed to bring their dogs to work anymore. Photo: Getty Images

Queen and her corgi dogs

The rule obviously doesn't affect the Queen's beloved corgis. Photo: Getty Images

At least 14 chefs and kitchen staff are believed to have handed in their notice because they weren’t happy with the working conditions.

“The place is in turmoil and the mood is getting steadily worse,” a source told The Sun.

The walkout was apparently down to staff having to move job location when the Queen is at other royal abodes.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top