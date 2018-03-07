Queen bans staff from centuries-old tradition

The Queen’s staff are said to be up in arms over a new policy which bans them from doing something workers have been entitled to for centuries.

The 91-year-old Monarch has reportedly instructed her head of staff to inform all the workers at Buckingham Palace that they are no longer allowed to bring their pets to the office.

It’s said that the Queen is concerned about hygiene, despite the fact that she lets her corgis rule the roost.

“For hundreds of years members of the royal household have been able to bring their dogs to work but the Lord Chamberlain has put a stop to it for reasons of hygiene and security,” an insider told the Express.

“Decisions on allowing staff to bring dogs are taken on a case by case basis, taking into account all practicalities, the potential impact on the fabric of buildings and the owner’s individual circumstances.”

Of course, the rules won’t apply to the Queen or her family, who are all keen dog lovers.

The staff outrage comes just months after it was reported that they were walking out of the palace in their droves.

At least 14 chefs and kitchen staff are believed to have handed in their notice because they weren’t happy with the working conditions.

“The place is in turmoil and the mood is getting steadily worse,” a source told The Sun.

The walkout was apparently down to staff having to move job location when the Queen is at other royal abodes.

