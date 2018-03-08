Man convinced he's spotted a UFO over the UK

News

Sarah Carty
We’ve seen some random things on Google Maps over the years.

From a guy running after the Google van to an image of ‘eat me’ written on the ground to a woman flashing the camera.

However, one guy in the UK is convinced he’s spotted a UFO flying above Cornwall.

UFO UK

A man claims he's spotted a UFO flying over the UK. Photo: Facebook/Myles Stockdale

Myles Stockdale

He zoomed in to see what the black blob in the sky was. Photo: Facebook/Myles Stockdale

"Just discovered this on Google maps,” Myles Stockdale wrote on Facebook, according to Pirate FM.

“Possible UFO sighting above Penryn. Go check it out for yourselves."

"Not sure what to think about this. This video wasn't edited in any way apart from the theme tune."

The video shows Myles type in Penryn Post Office on Google Maps and then zoom in to a particular street.

From there he spots a black blob in the sky, which many people wouldn’t even notice if they looked at the image.

What do you think it is? Photo: Facebook/Myles Stockdale

After zooming in on it, he firmly believes it’s a UFO that’s been caught on camera by Google Maps.

What do you think?

