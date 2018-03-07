Meghan Markle named the most ‘attractive’ royal

There’s no denying that royal genes tend to err on the side of good looking, but now an expert has ranked the royals based on their appearance.

One London doctor has claimed Meghan Markle, who will marry into the royal family this May, as most attractive of the bunch.

London Plastic Surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva said the bride-to-be is closest to scoring 100 per cent on the ‘golden ratio,’ a method used to measure physical beauty.

De Silva mapped Meghan’s face, comparing it to future sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s, Zara Phillips Tindall and princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York.

“Meghan and Kate both really stood out and got significantly higher marks than the three other princesses,” De Silva told the Daily Mail.

“Meghan has beautiful facial symmetry and gets closer than any other princess to having what the Greeks considered the perfect face.”

The ‘golden ratio’ is a mathematical equation derived by the Ancient Greeks to measure beauty – the same equation used by Leonardo Da Vinci to create the ‘perfect’ human body in his Vitruvian Man art piece.

De Silva attributes Meghan’s high rating to her nose and ideal eye positioning.

“Meghan has an almost perfectly shaped nose with a 98.5 per cent score, her eye position is exactly right and her gorgeous v-shaped chin is far more classically beautiful than Kate’s,” he said.

When it came to ranking the royals, Meghan led the pack with Kate close behind, followed by Zara Phillips, Beatrice and then Eugenie.

“Kate gets a very high rating, too, and stands out for having a perfect gap between her nose and lips and very strong eye spacing,” said De Silva.

“The other three princesses all received high scores but were a little further away from golden ratio perfection than Meghan and Kate.”

The science behind this ratio is simple, the closer the ratios of a face or body are to the number 1.618, the more beautiful they are. For De Silva this equation is particularly useful in his work as a plastic surgeon.

“These brand new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what it is that makes someone physically beautiful, and the technology is useful when planning patients’ surgery,” he said.

This new technology apparently makes measuring these ratios even easier.

“The phi ratio of 1.618 has long been thought to hold the secret of beauty, and now with the computer mapping we can calculate exactly how it applies to all the royal princesses.”

Science or no science — both Meghan and Kate are gorgeous.

