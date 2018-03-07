Donald Trump being sued by porn star

It’s the scandal that just won’t go away and now Donald Trump faces another chapter as it’s been revealed that adult actress Stormy Daniels is suing the President.

Porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, started legal action on Tuesday to attempt to have the Non-Disclosure agreement she signed thrown out in court.

In January it was claimed that Trump’s lawyer reportedly paid the actress a month before the 2016 election so she would keep quiet over an alleged one-night encounter back in 2006.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's attorney Michael Cohen arranged a nondisclosure agreement and the $130,000 payment with Daniel’s lawyer.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Daniels claimed the agreement was never actually signed by Trump. Her lawyer is therefore stating that it is invalid and she shouldn’t be bound by it.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, shared news of the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, via Twitter.

“Earlier today, we filed this complaint seeking a ct order voiding the alleged 'hush' agreement between our client S. Clifford aka Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump,” he wrote, attaching a link to court documents.

Daniels has also revealed that Trump’s lawyer has still been trying to keep her from speaking, having been contacted as recently as February 28.

The White House and Trump have continually denied any sexual relationship.

But just days after the story broke Daniels admitted to having sex with the President.

In Touch magazine made public a 2011 interview in which Daniels up about the tryst.

Daniels and Trump met during a Nevada celebrity golf tournament in July 2006, with the then-businessman asking the actress to have dinner later that night.

Meaning the ‘affair’ started just after Melania gave birth to their only son Barron.

“[The sex] was textbook generic,” the publication reports Daniels saying of the affair.

