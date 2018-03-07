News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Donald Trump being sued by porn star

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s the scandal that just won’t go away and now Donald Trump faces another chapter as it’s been revealed that adult actress Stormy Daniels is suing the President.

SCANDALOUS Details About Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Affair With This Reality Sta
3:04

SCANDALOUS Details About Donald Trump Jr.'s Rumored Affair With This Reality Sta
Jake Paul & Erika Costell Taking A BREAK From YouTube For This Reason
1:53

Jake Paul & Erika Costell Taking A BREAK From YouTube For This Reason
WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
1:45

WHY Can't Jaden Smith Hang Out with Drake and Kanye West Anymore??
Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
1:02

Gold Statue of Harvey Weinstein With His 'Casting Couch' Appears Near Oscars Venue
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
2:42

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
3:24

Exclusive: Jen Hawke says she played the Bachelor producers
Parents Surprise Kids With Baby News
4:26

Parents Surprise Kids With Baby News
Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
1:41

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
1:00

This Maternity Hospital Is More Like A Luxury Hotel
Donald and Melania Trump Often Went Days Without Contact, and More on Their 'Perplexing' Marriage
1:44

Donald and Melania Trump Often Went Days Without Contact, and More on Their 'Perplexing' Marriage
Ivanka Trump Criticized Over Promoting $10,000 Bracelet
1:28

Ivanka Trump Criticized Over Promoting $10,000 Bracelet
 

Porn star Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, started legal action on Tuesday to attempt to have the Non-Disclosure agreement she signed thrown out in court.

In January it was claimed that Trump’s lawyer reportedly paid the actress a month before the 2016 election so she would keep quiet over an alleged one-night encounter back in 2006.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump's attorney Michael Cohen arranged a nondisclosure agreement and the $130,000 payment with Daniel’s lawyer.

stormy daniels

Adult actress Stormy Daniels is suing Trump. Photo: Getty

However, according to the Daily Mail, Daniels claimed the agreement was never actually signed by Trump. Her lawyer is therefore stating that it is invalid and she shouldn’t be bound by it.

Her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, shared news of the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, via Twitter.

“Earlier today, we filed this complaint seeking a ct order voiding the alleged 'hush' agreement between our client S. Clifford aka Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump,” he wrote, attaching a link to court documents.


Daniels has also revealed that Trump’s lawyer has still been trying to keep her from speaking, having been contacted as recently as February 28.

The White House and Trump have continually denied any sexual relationship.

donald trump affair

Trump has denied the relationship. Photo: Getty

But just days after the story broke Daniels admitted to having sex with the President.

In Touch magazine made public a 2011 interview in which Daniels up about the tryst.

Daniels and Trump met during a Nevada celebrity golf tournament in July 2006, with the then-businessman asking the actress to have dinner later that night.

porn star stormy daniels

The supposed affair happened in 2006. Photo: Getty

Meaning the ‘affair’ started just after Melania gave birth to their only son Barron.

“[The sex] was textbook generic,” the publication reports Daniels saying of the affair.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top