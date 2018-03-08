Constance Hall shares empowering post with nude snap

Constance Hall has penned a powerful dedication to women on her Instagram account, just hours before International Women’s Day.

The 33-year-old, who is currently pregnant with her fifth child, took to the social media account to upload a nude image, showing her wearing nothing but a black bowler hat.

“Dear woman. You are a real woman. Your sex life doesn't make you a real woman,” she started the post.

“The shape of your body curves of slim, doesn't make you a real woman.

“Your ability to conceive a child or choice to have that child doesn't make you a real woman.

“How you birth that child doesn't make you a real woman.

“Whether or not you breastfed or how long for doesn't make you a real woman.

“Deciding to be a business women or a stay at home women, doesn't make you a real woman.

“Fake tits, real tits, Botox or organic skin care doesn't make you a real woman.

“How much a man loves you doesn't make you a real woman.

“So what makes you a real woman?

“If you don't even have to have been born a women to be one?

The fact that you’re a WOMAN. A real women.”

Constance is no stranger to posting images online of her body and even hit out at Instagram last year for censoring one of her nude snaps.

“Facebook and Insti deleted the photo of my glorious curvaceous comfy body the other night,” she wrote.

“In an act that can only be described as #mumbod envy. Don't worry admin, one day you will have a comfy #mumbod too”.

Constance is currently loving life as a newlywed, after married her partner Denim Cooke in a secret ceremony in January.

The beautiful ceremony took place at Karriview Lodge in WA’s Margaret River wine region and was attended by all of Constance’s closest friends and family.

Constance and Denim Hall got engaged last April, just after she split from her husband Bill Mahon.

