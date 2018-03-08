Samuel Johnson reveals major plans after Connie’s tragic death

It’s been six months since his beloved sister Connie finally succumbed to the breast cancer battle she fought for seven years, and actor Samuel Johnson has returned to Facebook to reveal his huge plans to continue her legacy now that she’s gone.

Samuel, 39, shared a photo of himself at his and Connie’s favourite restaurant, reminiscing about happy memories spent there.

“Me and Con used to love coming to this restaurant for their eggplant chips,” the actor posted on the Love Your Sister Facebook page, the charity Connie set up before her death.

“It's weird, I didn't intend to come here, I was just walking and I ended up here without meaning to. Feels weird without Con but the eggplant chips are very yumbo still.”

After taking time out to grieve following Connie’s death last September, Samuel admits he’s back and ready to continue the mum-of-two’s important work she was doing before she passed.

“Sorry for being out of touch,” he explained in the post.

“I'm finally starting to harness the enormity that is Con's legacy and I'll have more details for you soon. Put it this way - I've taken her list that she left for me and I'm shooting way higher.

“I'm hatching something so ambitious even she would gasp.

“More soon. Better scoff this before it goes cold.”

Connie was awarded an Order of Australia medal shortly before she died for her work in raising awareness and much-needed funds for cancer research after creating her Love Your Sister village.

With Sam no slouch in the fundraising department either, riding around Australia on a unicycle and raising $1.75 million, we can’t wait to see what he has in store next.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram