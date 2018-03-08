News

Samuel Johnson reveals major plans after Connie's tragic death

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

It’s been six months since his beloved sister Connie finally succumbed to the breast cancer battle she fought for seven years, and actor Samuel Johnson has returned to Facebook to reveal his huge plans to continue her legacy now that she’s gone.

Samuel, 39, shared a photo of himself at his and Connie’s favourite restaurant, reminiscing about happy memories spent there.

“Me and Con used to love coming to this restaurant for their eggplant chips,” the actor posted on the Love Your Sister Facebook page, the charity Connie set up before her death.

Samuel Johnson Love Your Sister

Samuel fondly remembered his sister by heading to their favourite restaurant. Photo: Facebook/Love Your Sister

“It's weird, I didn't intend to come here, I was just walking and I ended up here without meaning to. Feels weird without Con but the eggplant chips are very yumbo still.”

After taking time out to grieve following Connie’s death last September, Samuel admits he’s back and ready to continue the mum-of-two’s important work she was doing before she passed.

Samuel Johnson Connie

The brother-sister duo dedicated their lives to cancer awareness in the final days before Connie's passing last September. Photo: Facebook/Love Your Sister

“Sorry for being out of touch,” he explained in the post.

“I'm finally starting to harness the enormity that is Con's legacy and I'll have more details for you soon. Put it this way - I've taken her list that she left for me and I'm shooting way higher. 

Connie Johnson Facebook

Connie actively campaigned for cancer awareness for as long as she possibly could. Photo: Facebook/Love Your Sister

“I'm hatching something so ambitious even she would gasp.

“More soon. Better scoff this before it goes cold.”

Love Your Sister Facebook

Connie was recognised for her incredible charitable efforts before she died - and Sam's determined to continue her legacy. Photo: Facebook/Love Your Sister

Connie was awarded an Order of Australia medal shortly before she died for her work in raising awareness and much-needed funds for cancer research after creating her Love Your Sister village.

With Sam no slouch in the fundraising department either, riding around Australia on a unicycle and raising $1.75 million, we can’t wait to see what he has in store next.

