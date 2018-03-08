New Dyson vacuum cleaner has internet in a frenzy

News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

They’ve developed a cult following that’s seen Dyson die-hards spruik their incredible cleaning powers, and now the appliance giant has released a new model that’s seen fans go into a frenzy.

After launching their new Cyclone V10 model which Dyson boasts weighs half as much as previous models, the company have revealed they’ve decided to do away with one of the biggest pet-hates of cleaners – cords.

“Dyson will no longer be developing corded vacuum cleaners,” they said in a statement.

Dyson Cyclone V10

The company have revealed they're doing away with cords altogether. Photo: Instagram/dyson

Dyson lovers soon took to Twitter to express their love for the cleaning aide, with the new model claiming to have 20 percent suction and 40 percent bigger bin than its predecessors.







However others claim they’ve struggled with the battery life and bin size of their Dyson’s and wonder if the new one is worth all the fanfare.





If you’re in the market for a new vacuum and this has caught your eye, best to start saving your pennies.

Dyson

The company are known for their eye-watering price-tags, but some claim they're worth it. Photo: Supplied

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal

No cords means quick clean ups after pets is a breeze. Photo: Supplied

The vacuums – which hit stores on April 6 - don’t come cheap, with the V10 Absolute setting you back $999, and the V10 Animal $899.

