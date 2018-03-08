New Dyson vacuum cleaner has internet in a frenzy

They’ve developed a cult following that’s seen Dyson die-hards spruik their incredible cleaning powers, and now the appliance giant has released a new model that’s seen fans go into a frenzy.

After launching their new Cyclone V10 model which Dyson boasts weighs half as much as previous models, the company have revealed they’ve decided to do away with one of the biggest pet-hates of cleaners – cords.

“Dyson will no longer be developing corded vacuum cleaners,” they said in a statement.

Dyson lovers soon took to Twitter to express their love for the cleaning aide, with the new model claiming to have 20 percent suction and 40 percent bigger bin than its predecessors.

V10? Vacuum cleaners so advanced they coming with top of the line engines now 🏎 💨 — Mr TallDark-Handsome (@ImStretchStacks) March 6, 2018

Feel free to send me one to try out. My DC5 animal is almost 20 and on its last legs… — Naomi Shapiro (@superdumb) March 7, 2018

I would love to try it. My cat's hair on the floor is making me mad...no other vacuum can clean it properly... — Daniel T. (@danitel11) March 7, 2018

However others claim they’ve struggled with the battery life and bin size of their Dyson’s and wonder if the new one is worth all the fanfare.

How long does the battery last? My current Dyson cordless only lasts like 6 minutes on max power. Not enough to vacuum all my carpets. — Lori Tate (@LoriDTate) March 7, 2018

It’s not the power I’m concerned with, that’s awesome already. My issue is I have Siberian husky’s and they shed it fills up the canisters to fast. Still need big waste canisters for some of us. — Christopher Staats (@VikesTwinswin) March 6, 2018

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum and this has caught your eye, best to start saving your pennies.

The vacuums – which hit stores on April 6 - don’t come cheap, with the V10 Absolute setting you back $999, and the V10 Animal $899.

