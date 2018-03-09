News

Meghan Markle just broke another royal protocol
Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol again

Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol with 10-year-old fan

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She's a highly successful Hollywood star who’s set to marry one of the most beloved bachelors in the world.

And when Meghan Markle visited Birmingham yesterday for International Women's Day with her fiancé, Prince Harry, there was one 10-year-old aspiring actress who was desperate to meet her idol.

The 36-year-old former Suits star didn’t disappoint and when Prince Harry pulled Sophia Richards out of the crowd to meet his bride-to-be, Meghan embraced her with a massive hug and told her to follow her not to stop until she's achieved her dream of becoming a star.

Meghan Markle hug

An aspiring actress met her idol, Meghan Markle, in Birmingham. Photo: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The young girl couldn't believe her luck when Prince Harry pulled her out of the crowd. Photo: Getty Images

Royal visit

10-year-old Sophia couldn't believe her luck. Photo: Getty Images

“He said, ‘You need to be confident and you can achieve whatever you want to achieve,” Sophie told The Sun about her encounter with Prince Harry.

“Meghan said that one day she will see me being an actress.”

It's a royal breach of protocol for members of public to touch the royal family, however as we've seen on numerous occasions, Meghan Markle is clearly not going to follow that rule.

She's been pictured interacting with crowds on every royal visit she's attended and has no problem being hugged or embraced.

Meghan and Harry were in Birmingham to attend Millennium Point, which is a hub for some of the biggest technology organisations in the city.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan were in Birmingham to attend Millennium Point, which is a hub for some of the biggest technology organisations in the city. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan MArkle

Meghan looked stunning in a J. Crew coat. Photo: Getty Images

The duo visited social enterprise Stemettes, which aims to encourage girls to pursue careers in STEM - Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

They then visited Coach Core, which is run by The Royal Foundation and provides sports apprentices to young people.

