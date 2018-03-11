Camilla could actually be 'Queen' after all

It seems the Duchess of Cornwall could become 'Queen' after all, when husband Prince Charles ascends the throne.

Until now, it's been believed that Charles' second wife Camilla Parker Bowles would take the title of 'Princess Consort' when she and Charles succeed Queen Elizabeth, after Clarence House - their official residence in London - detailed that she wouldn't be referred to as 'Queen' in a Frequently Asked Questions section on their website.

However, Clarence House has since fuelled speculation that is no longer the case, after deleting all references to this stance.

As recently as January, the most likely scenario was still that Camilla would take become 'Princess Consort' rather than ‘Queen’.

Their website read, "As was explained at the time of their wedding in April 2005, it is intended that The Duchess will be known as HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne."

However, the statement has since been removed, leaving the possibility wide open that Camilla will receive a different title when Charles takes the throne.

And that’s not the only place the term has disappeared from. Her title as ‘Princess Consort’ has also been removed from her personal biography, according to the Daily Mail.

Even Buckingham Palace’s website seems to no longer mention it in Camilla’s profile.

A spokesman for Clarence House stated at the weekend that it had been removed from the website because the public was ‘no longer interested’.

“This is one question that Clarence House has not been asked by the public for some time, which is why it no longer features,” the spokesman said.

This may not be good news for many Britons after a poll mid last year revealed the British people don’t want the Duchess of Cornwall as Queen.

The Sunday Express at the time reported 67 percent of people are against Camilla stepping into the role of Queen. A further 19 percent don’t think she is fit for the role.

The results came following a damning documentary aired in the UK, exposing revelations from Princess Diana about her troubled marriage.

It also saw 27 percent of poll-takers say they thought less of Charles because of it.

But at the time royal correspondent Andrew Robert disagreed, telling Sunrise during the year that “technically, unless there’s a change of law or an act of parliament [Camilla] will become ‘Queen consort’, they’d have to change the law to stop her being 'Queen consort'.”

British royal protocol dictates that when a woman marries a king, she becomes a royal and adopts the corresponding title of ‘Queen’, but that isn’t the same for men.

Queen Elizabeth, while showing no signs of abdication at 90, has begun to streamline her schedule in a kind of soft handover of duties.

However there is little chance that the mother-in-law who once referred to Camilla as "that wicked woman" and said she looked "rather used" would ever give her blessing to her ascending the throne.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram