'Petrified' Meghan Markle 'kidnapped' to prepare for terror attack

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s already moved country to be with Prince Harry and been baptized and confirmed but the latest stage of Meghan Markle’s princess training saw her ‘kidnapped’ and 'taken hostage' by the SAS.

The Special Air Service is a unit in the British Army who apparently also held Kate Middleton in a fake hostage situation after she married Prince William in 2011.

It’s claimed 36-year-old Meghan was taken out to the British countryside for two days and put through an intense training course, which included soldiers using live ammunition.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was 'kidnapped' by the SAS to learn how to deal in a hostage situation. Photo: Twitter/MOM Consultancy

“Even though Meghan will have known the enemy was not real, I guarantee that she will have been petrified,” a source told the Express.

“That’s why live ammo is used, so she knows what real gunfire sounds like should, God forbid, she ever be in a hostile situation.”

Meghan Markle Christmas with the royals

It's believed Meghan was given the training before she becomes a royal due to heightened security concerns around the royal family. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan was taken for two days to the British countryside and put through a grueling training routine. Photo: Getty Images

The course is reportedly designed to make the hostage situation as realistic as possible, meaning Meghan would probably have had no idea it was happening until that day.

According to the Express, everyone in the royal family apart from the Queen has been put through their paces in the course, due to the security concerns surrounding the royals.

It’s claimed she would have learned how to negotiate and form a friendship with kidnappers and the best ways to escape.

The training comes just weeks before her May 19th wedding, which will be guarded by a strong security presence.

