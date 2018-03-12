Queen furious with Meghan and Harry for breaking royal protocol

They may be the darlings of the public’s eye at the moment but the Queen is apparently livid with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The lovebirds, who are set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle on May 19th, have been attending numerous royal engagements before their big day.

And while they may be winning over the hearts of the public with their warmth and obvious love for each other, the Queen wants them to put a stop to doing one thing.

The 91-year-old Monarch is apparently not a fan of her grandson and 36-year-old Meghan’s public displays of affection.

“Being affectionate just come naturally to Harry and Meghan but it’s totally against royal protocol,” a source told Woman’s Day.

“The Queen isn’t thrilled about it at all and word is she summoned Harry to the palace to remind him what’s expected of a royal.

“All the hand-holding just isn’t the royal way at all.”

Indeed, Meghan and Harry have been unable to keep their hands off each other when they’re out in public, as they’re clearly besotted.

The couple haven’t even been dating for two years yet and have been photographed whispering into each other’s ears, holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes.

And while they’ve obviously decided to break the royal rule, Prince William and Kate Middleton have stuck to it pretty rigorously.

The duo, who have two kids together and another one on the way, are rarely spotted engaging in PDAs.

But as we’ve seen so far with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they’re not exactly ones to follow the rule book – and we love it.

