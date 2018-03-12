News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Camilla livid at how many 'commoners' are joining the royal family

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

She’s one of the eldest royal members who has been with the family through numerous scandals.

And now Camilla is reportedly planning to release an explosive tell-all, which will detail her distaste for ‘commoners’ joining the fold.

According to sources, Camilla has been offered a $12million contract to put it into writing how she really feels about Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and her affair with Prince Charles.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla is reportedly writing an explosive tell-all book about life in the palace. Photo: Getty Images

“She disapproves of Meghan, Kate and Princess Mary – she really hates that so many ‘commoners’ are finding their way into Europe’s biggest royal families,” an insider told New Idea.

“This could potentially be devastating and the palace is now trying to devise an action plan to stop the publishing deal from going ahead.”

It comes after it was reported that Camilla wasn't thrilled about Prince Harry's engagement to 36-year-old former Suits actress Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

She's said to have a distaste for how many 'commoners' are joining the royal family. Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry in May. Photo: Getty Images

Camilla and Kate Middleton

It's also claimed her book will detail her relationship with Kate Middleton. Photo: Getty Images

Woman's Day reported the Duchess is “furious” Meghan has been so readily accepted into the royal family by the public, especially given their similar backgrounds.

“Unlike Camilla, Meghan wasn’t treated as second-rate when Harry proposed, despite the fact she’s a divorcee,” source told the publication.

Indeed, it’s no wonder the royals are up in arms about the reported book Camilla is in the middle of penning.

It’s claimed she’ll not only talk about the royal women but she’ll also bring up old feuds with Prince Harry and Prince William, threatening to ruin their reputations with the public.

Also on the chapters list is reported to be her affair with Prince Charles and what the Queen really thinks of Meghan Markle.

