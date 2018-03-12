News

The family member Meghan won't have at her wedding

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Given how vocal many in Meghan Markle’s extended family have been about wanting to attend the royal wedding, in a shock snub her half-brother Thomas is officially off the guest list.

The 50-year-old will be forced to watch the nuptials unfold on TV along with the rest of us, reports the Daily Star, revealing that he did not receive an invitation.

“I think it is because he just can’t seem to keep his mouth shut,” a source told the publication.

“If he would quit talking to the media, Meghan would probably be more into the idea of inviting him."

prince harry and meghan

Meghan and Harry haven't invited her half-brother to the wedding. Photo: Getty

“There are a few people who like to say stuff to have them in the limelight."

While Thomas Markle Jnr and Meghan were close growing up, the half-siblings have since drifted apart.

Controversy surrounding his arrest in January would not have helped the estrangement.

thomas markle junior

Thomas was arrested in January. Photo: Supplied

The window fitter, who shares the same dad as Meghan and was 15 when she was born, was accused of holding a gun to his girlfriend’s head after a fight.

Despite the scandal surrounding the dad-of-two, Thomas has made his feelings on his little sister's much publicised relationship very clear.

"She's very much in love and she's obviously happy because if she wasn't happy, she wouldn't be there,” Thomas Jnr told the Mail Online.

prince harry engaged

He publicly congratulated the pair on their engagement. Photo: Getty

“So she is happy and [the relationship is] taking off, which is good, and I wish them all the best. I couldn't be happier for her."

But then he did a complete backflip calling her 'harsh' just last month, after sending a letter to the former Suits star to congratulate her on her engagement.

When Meghan didn’t respond, Tom contacted the palace in an attempt to hear from Meghan, and was brutally rebuffed.

royal wedding

The wedding will take place in May 19. Photo: Kensington Palace

“My lawyer had a phone meeting with her lawyer, and he emailed me some of her direct words,” Tom told In Touch magazine.

“She said, 'That's distant family and I don't know those people.' That's pretty harsh’.”

The 51-year-old admits he lost touch with Meghan when she moved to Toronto in 2011 after landing her breakout role.

It was expected that two members of Meghan’s family would attend the wedding – her dad Thomas and mum Doria Radlan.

meghan markle family

At this stage it seems only her mum Doria will be at the wedding. Photo: Instagram

But new reports suggest that her father won’t even be there as his health deteriorates.

According to Woman’s Day, Erin Specht, who once dated her half-brother, has confirmed that it’s unlikely Thomas Markle Snr will be able to attend the wedding.

He is facing a series of serious health concerns including high blood pressure and weight issues with doctors advising him against flying.

“He’s had health problems his whole life,” she told the magazine.

“He would be devastated if he couldn’t give her away.”

