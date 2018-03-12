News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

People can't believe how much this 16-year-old looks like Gisele Bündchen

Kerry Justich
Yahoo7 Be /

Gisele Bündchen better watch out, because 16-year-old look-alike Paula La Croix might be coming for her career.

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd&rsquo;s Diss Track | DR
9:00

Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd’s Diss Track | DR
Kendall Jenner TOTALLY Just Got Plastic Surgery! She Looks Completely Different!
2:08

Kendall Jenner TOTALLY Just Got Plastic Surgery! She Looks Completely Different!
Kylie Jenner &amp; Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
4:24

Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian Introduce Babies Stormi and Chicago to the World! -MOTW
Kylie Jenner's Sisters Think Her Ferrari From Travis Scott Is "Ridiculous" & "Ta
2:46

Kylie Jenner's Sisters Think Her Ferrari From Travis Scott Is "Ridiculous" & "Ta
Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
8:51

Selena Gomez's SUPER Expensive Birthday Gift for Justin Bieber, Tyga FIGHTING for Kylie Jenner DR
Khloe Kardashian Discusses Kendall Jenner and Rob's Body Image Issues on 'Revenge Body'
1:53

Khloe Kardashian Discusses Kendall Jenner and Rob's Body Image Issues on 'Revenge Body'
Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
1:50

Did Khloe Kardashian Just REVEAL the Gender of Her Baby!!?
 

The native of Brazil is a social media influencer and up-and-coming model who began her career in front of the camera just two years ago.

After she attended a workshop dedicated to discovering new faces in the modeling industry, La Croix tells Yahoo Lifestyle, the modeling scout who ran it was the first to make the comparison between her and Bündchen — and the pieces all started to come together.

Gisele lookalike

Gisele Bündchen better watch out, because 16-year-old look-alike Paula La Croix might be coming for her career. Photo: Instagram/Gisele Bundchen/paulalacroixx

“As I was always interested in fashion, it was clear to me that I had to try! From that point on, it has become my passion,” she explains.

In a short time, La Croix has transitioned into being a working model — mostly thanks to her resemblance to Bündchen.

Throughout the hundreds of photos the teen posts, there are always numerous people saying how they believed they were looking at a young Bündchen.

“Being compared to Gisele is an honor, she is simply amazing,” La Croix says.

Gisele lookalike

In a short time, La Croix has transitioned into being a working model — mostly thanks to her resemblance to Bündchen. Photo: Instagram/Gisele Bundchen/paulalacroixx

“I believe the comparison has only generated great things due to my attitude upon it.”

Whereas some might try to distance themselves from being known as someone’s doppelgänger, La Croix embraces it.

“Of course I am inspired by her — she is one of my big inspirations due to her resilience and confidence. However, I want to create my own path!” the young model says.

“My aim is to be myself and pursue my own career. But I do not compare myself to her, as we are both unique.”

Although La Croix’s Instagram is inevitably filled with flawless photos of herself in front of the camera, she maintains a normal teenage life, attending school and posting with her friends.

Gisele Brazilian lookalike

“Being compared to Gisele is an honor, she is simply amazing,” La Croix says. Photo: Instagram/Gisele Bundchen/paulalacroixx

Unlike many young people in her industry, she says that education remains her priority.

“I will stay in school, and I plan on going to college,” she says.

“I am pursuing my career, working as much as the balance with school allows me to! I hope that I work a lot with modeling, which is something I love to do!”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top