People can't believe how much this 16-year-old looks like Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen better watch out, because 16-year-old look-alike Paula La Croix might be coming for her career.

The native of Brazil is a social media influencer and up-and-coming model who began her career in front of the camera just two years ago.

After she attended a workshop dedicated to discovering new faces in the modeling industry, La Croix tells Yahoo Lifestyle, the modeling scout who ran it was the first to make the comparison between her and Bündchen — and the pieces all started to come together.

“As I was always interested in fashion, it was clear to me that I had to try! From that point on, it has become my passion,” she explains.

In a short time, La Croix has transitioned into being a working model — mostly thanks to her resemblance to Bündchen.

Throughout the hundreds of photos the teen posts, there are always numerous people saying how they believed they were looking at a young Bündchen.

“Being compared to Gisele is an honor, she is simply amazing,” La Croix says.

“I believe the comparison has only generated great things due to my attitude upon it.”

Whereas some might try to distance themselves from being known as someone’s doppelgänger, La Croix embraces it.

“Of course I am inspired by her — she is one of my big inspirations due to her resilience and confidence. However, I want to create my own path!” the young model says.

“My aim is to be myself and pursue my own career. But I do not compare myself to her, as we are both unique.”

Although La Croix’s Instagram is inevitably filled with flawless photos of herself in front of the camera, she maintains a normal teenage life, attending school and posting with her friends.

Unlike many young people in her industry, she says that education remains her priority.

“I will stay in school, and I plan on going to college,” she says.

“I am pursuing my career, working as much as the balance with school allows me to! I hope that I work a lot with modeling, which is something I love to do!”

