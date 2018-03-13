Meghan Markle steps out for first royal engagement with the Queen

Every year, senior members of the royal family congregate in celebration of Commonwealth Day and this afternoon, Prince Harry’s wife-to-be Meghan Markle joined the annual service at Westminster Abbey.

It’s the first time the 36-year-old has attended a royal engagement alongside future grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, who is the head of the Commonwealth.

But it comes as no surprise to see the former actress partake in the ceremony, as both Harry and Meghan expressed their commitment to the institution during their engagement interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the service, following last year’s backlash.

Prince William fell under media scrutiny in 2017 after the royal skipped the event in order to attend an all-boys skiing holiday in Verbier.

For the royal engagement, Meghan, who was baptised last week, chose her most regal look yet: a cream ensemble by British designer Amanda Wakeley.

The 36-year-old accessorised with a co-ordinating hat by British milliner Stephen Jones.

A Mulberry clutch and Manolo Blahnik heels completed the look.

While future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, dressed her bump in a navy dress by Belulah London teamed with a Lock and Co hat. Kate carried a $689 clutch by Jimmy Choo.

The Queen opted for a berry red look and a pair of black gloves. She appeared to be in good spirits as she entered the abbey.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, also attended. The 61-year-old made a style statement in a lipstick red hat, which she matched with a knee-length dress and a grey coat. Brown, leather gloves completed the look.

Later in the evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a reception in celebration of the Commonwealth alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

