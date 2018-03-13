Meghan Markle steps out for first royal engagement with the Queen

News

Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

It’s the first time the 36-year-old has attended a royal engagement alongside future grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II, who is the head of the Commonwealth.

But it comes as no surprise to see the former actress partake in the ceremony, as both Harry and Meghan expressed their commitment to the institution during their engagement interview.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle attended her first official engagement with the Queen yesterday. Photo: Getty Images

The Queen

The Queen was celebrating Commonwealth Day. Photo: Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the service, following last year’s backlash.

Prince William fell under media scrutiny in 2017 after the royal skipped the event in order to attend an all-boys skiing holiday in Verbier.

For the royal engagement, Meghan, who was baptised last week, chose her most regal look yet: a cream ensemble by British designer Amanda Wakeley.

The 36-year-old accessorised with a co-ordinating hat by British milliner Stephen Jones.

A Mulberry clutch and Manolo Blahnik heels completed the look.

The fab four

Meghan and Harry were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton. Photo: Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan was pictured accepting a bouquet of flowers from a girl outside the church. Photo: Getty Images

While future sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, dressed her bump in a navy dress by Belulah London teamed with a Lock and Co hat. Kate carried a $689 clutch by Jimmy Choo.

The Queen opted for a berry red look and a pair of black gloves. She appeared to be in good spirits as she entered the abbey.

The Prime Minister, Theresa May, also attended. The 61-year-old made a style statement in a lipstick red hat, which she matched with a knee-length dress and a grey coat. Brown, leather gloves completed the look.

Later in the evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a reception in celebration of the Commonwealth alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

