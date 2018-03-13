News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize
Mystery $55m Powerball winner has 12 weeks to claim prize

Prince Harry caught raising eyebrow at Liam Payne's bizarre performance

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

First, we had Prince Charles and Camilla laughing their heads off at Inuit singing in Canada and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been caught on camera giggling at Liam Payne’s performance.

Prince Harry raises eyebrow at Liam Payne's bizarre church performance

Prince Harry raises eyebrow at Liam Payne's bizarre church performance

The royal couple, who are due to walk up the aisle on May 19th, attended a Commonwealth Day service yesterday at Westminster Abbey.

And while they’re usually stoic and reserved when it comes to official royal events, they just couldn’t keep it together during singer Liam Payne’s rendition of John Mayer's Waiting for the World to Change.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry was caught raising his eyebrows at his fiancé after Liam Payne's performance. Photo: BBC

Liam Payne

Liam Payne sang a rendition of John Mayer's Waiting for the World to Change. Photo: Getty Images

The former One Direction crooner finished his performance with a fist pump with each of his backing guitarists – something Prince Harry found very amusing indeed.

The BBC One cameras quickly spun around to the 34-year-old Prince and his 36-year-old fiancé, who were struggling to hold in the laughter.

Then Prince Harry turned and raised an eyebrow to Meghan, who broke down laughing.

It’s thought they were laughing at Liam’s unusual fist pumping, especially considering it was a church performance.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan laughed as Prince Harry raised an eyebrow at her. Photo: BBC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The royal couple were attending a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. Photo: Getty Images

Later, Liam Payne shook hands with the Queen as she left the Abbey, and bowed politely.

The church service was Meghan’s first official outing with the Queen.

She wore a stunning cream ensemble by British designer Amanda Wakeley and very similar navy heels to Kate Middleton’s.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top