Queen's wedding blessing reveals surprising detail

She’s one of the most important women in Prince Harry’s life, and the Queen has finally spoken about her grandson’s relationship with Meghan Markle and his upcoming wedding to the actress.

In a letter to the Privy Council earlier this week, Her Majesty announced her formal consent for the couple to tie the knot, just weeks shy of their May 19 wedding date.

“My Lords, I declare my consent to a contract of matrimony between my most dearly beloved grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle, which consent I am causing to be signified under the Great Seal and to be entered in the books of the Privy Council," the letter read.

The Queen has formally given her consent to “my most dearly beloved grandson” Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle! Great spot @_harklesparkle_ #harryandmeghan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/J3QRVu8B1U — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 15, 2018

While many cheered the Queen finally giving her beloved grandson approval for the wedding, royal watchers were quick to point out how Meghan was referred to in the announcement.

For those who might be a little confused, Meghan's real name is actually Rachel - coincidentally, the same name as her Suits character Rachel Zane.

It’s not know why the American actress decided to change her name and use Meghan Markle instead - aside from the awesome alliteration, obviously.

And she’s in good company, as her husband-to-be Prince Harry clearly also goes by another name.

Prince Harry’s real name is in fact Henry, but it’s thought that his parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles decided to shorten it.

With Harry a popular derivative of the name Henry, it’s believed it’s the name Diana and Charles initially wanted to call their son.

