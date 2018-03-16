News

Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Police launch investigation after Prince Henrik’s death

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be /

Danish police have confirmed they are investigating after Princess Mary’s father-in-law Prince Henrik of Denmark passed away last month.

The Prince was admitted to hospital on February 9 as the palace released a statement saying his condition had ‘seriously worsened’.

Police are now investigating the hospital staff at Rigshospitalet for potentially breaking patient confidentiality and speaking to the press about the 83-year-old’s condition, according to Royal Central.

prince henrik

Police are investigating after Prince Henrik's death last month. Photo: Getty

The statement at the time did not give much detail on the seriousness of the situation, but a Danish journalist and royal commentator Trine Villemann was on radio shortly after and revealed that he wasn’t just sick, he was in fact dying.

“I was going to Radio24 the morning after the press release came out and said that it was true that the prince’s condition is seriously worsened,” Trine told local tabloid Ekstra Bladet.

“I added then that a source at Rigshospitalet had told me that Prince Henrik was dying.”

danish royal family

Hospital staff are under investigation for breaking patient confidentiality. Photo: Getty

The police in Copenhagen are speaking with the journalist in relation to the investigation but have confirmed it is just as a witness. She will not be charged with anything.

And in a Facebook post Trine said she would not give up her source.

Prince Henrik died surrounded by his wife Queen Margrethe and the couple’s two beloved sons, Prince Frederick and Prince Joachim.

"His Royal Highness Prince Henrik died Tuesday, February 13 at 23:18 peacefully in his sleep at Fredensborg Palace", the palace said in a statement.

princess mary

Mary and family were by the prince's side when he passed. Photo: Getty

He had been in-and-out of hospital for the past few years, however in January he was diagnosed with pneumonia on a trip to Egypt.

Then it was revealed that he was also diagnosed with a benign tumour and he was already battling with dementia.

prince henrik passed away

The prince had been in and out of hospital for years. Photo: Getty

Things turned serious after the palace released the statement saying his condition had ‘seriously worsened’ and Prince Frederik was forced to return from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang to be with his ailing father.

Princess Mary took the couple’s children into hospital to visit their grandfather, before he was able to spend his final days at Fredensborg Castle.

