News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Melania driven to 'breaking point' by Trump

Woman caught on dash cam keying luxury car

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

An unidentified woman has been caught on a dash cam keying a luxury car as she walks by and it's apparently not the first time this has happened.

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
0:19

Japanese baggage handler busted doing bizarre thing
Chris Evans' heartfelt tribute to young Avengers fan who lost his cancer battle
1:02

Chris Evans' heartfelt tribute to young Avengers fan who lost his cancer battle
Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
1:05

Mean calls? Police trolls ridiculous 911 emergencies
Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
2:32

Jack and Cormac sing 'I Knew You Were Trouble' | Semi-Final 2 | Britain's Got Talent 2013
Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
0:54

Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud

Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
0:34

Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
1:48

Taylor Swift Shares Her LOVE For BFF Gigi Hadid
Ben Clark gets the thumbs up from Rita | Auditions Week 3 | The X Factor UK 2015
1:01

Ben Clark gets the thumbs up from Rita | Auditions Week 3 | The X Factor UK 2015
Ryan Seacrest and Ruben Studdard Remix &ldquo;Ignition (Remix)&quot; - AMERICAN IDOL

Ryan Seacrest and Ruben Studdard Remix “Ignition (Remix)" - AMERICAN IDOL
Blogger’s Hilarious Post Perfectly Takes Down Lululemon
1:54

Blogger’s Hilarious Post Perfectly Takes Down Lululemon
 

Evan Hansimikali posted a video of the woman keying his Audi as she walked past.

"I actually can't believe this person we don't know keeps doing this," he wrote on Facebook.

Woman keys car dash cam

woman has been caught on a dash cam keying a luxury car. Source: Facebook / Evan Hansimikali

It is the sixth time this has happened since February in the Sydney suburb of Dover Heights, the father-of-two told the Daily Mail Australia.

Before Mr Hansimikali installed the dash cam, there were apparently four keying occurrences.

Sydney dash cam keying car

The incident took place in the Sydney suburb of Dover Heights. Source: Facebook / Evan Hansimikali

Since the camera was installed, the woman has been caught twice on camera, once at night and once during broad daylight which can be seen in the video above.

"The police have the footage and an address from a friend who believes he's seen her outside her apartment block," he told the outlet.

Due to the damage, the roof of his car now needs to be repaired as does the 'front right light'. Source: Facebook / Evan Hansimikali

Due to the damage, the roof of his car now needs to be repaired as does the 'front right light'.

The video Mr Hansimikali posted to Facebook now has over 68,000 views, with many expressing outrage at the vandalism.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top