Woman caught on dash cam keying luxury car

An unidentified woman has been caught on a dash cam keying a luxury car as she walks by and it's apparently not the first time this has happened.

Evan Hansimikali posted a video of the woman keying his Audi as she walked past.

"I actually can't believe this person we don't know keeps doing this," he wrote on Facebook.

It is the sixth time this has happened since February in the Sydney suburb of Dover Heights, the father-of-two told the Daily Mail Australia.

Before Mr Hansimikali installed the dash cam, there were apparently four keying occurrences.

Since the camera was installed, the woman has been caught twice on camera, once at night and once during broad daylight which can be seen in the video above.

"The police have the footage and an address from a friend who believes he's seen her outside her apartment block," he told the outlet.

Due to the damage, the roof of his car now needs to be repaired as does the 'front right light'.

The video Mr Hansimikali posted to Facebook now has over 68,000 views, with many expressing outrage at the vandalism.

