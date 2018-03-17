News

Presenter was 'groped' on live TV when pregnant

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

BBC presenter Helen Skelton has come forward with claims she was 'groped' on live television in 2014 and at the time she was pregnant.

Skelton opened up about the 'awkward' incident to The Telegraph.

"Basically, this guy grabbed me on the a**e when I was presenting live telly," she explained to the UK publication.

Helen Skelton 2017

BBC presenter Helen Skelton has come forward with claims she was 'groped' on live television while she was pregnant back in 2014. Source: Getty

The 34-year-old admitted she found the incident very 'intimidating'.

"It’s intimidating and you don’t want to be the person who is being difficult and awkward," Skelton said. “That’s just the culture that television breeds."

Skelton didn't name the person who allegedly groped her, but video has emerged which is believed to be the incident the presenter is referring to.

The video shows Skelton chatting to darts player Ross Montgomery at the BDO World Darts Championship and it appears the sportsman reaches towards her behind. Source: BT Sport

The video shows Skelton chatting to darts player Ross Montgomery at the BDO World Darts Championship and it appears the sportsman reaches towards her behind.

Montgomery has since spoken out.

Ross Montgomery

Montgomery, pictured above, has spoken out about Skelton's claims insisting he didn't grope her. Source: Getty

"She wasn’t groped," he told the Daily Mail. "It was nothing more than a friendly slap on the bottom."

Montgomery admitted he was 'spoken to at the time' and he 'apologised'.

"She was apologised to and she didn’t make a big deal of it," he told the outlet.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

