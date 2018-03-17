Presenter was 'groped' on live TV when pregnant

BBC presenter Helen Skelton has come forward with claims she was 'groped' on live television in 2014 and at the time she was pregnant.

Skelton opened up about the 'awkward' incident to The Telegraph.

"Basically, this guy grabbed me on the a**e when I was presenting live telly," she explained to the UK publication.

The 34-year-old admitted she found the incident very 'intimidating'.

"It’s intimidating and you don’t want to be the person who is being difficult and awkward," Skelton said. “That’s just the culture that television breeds."

Skelton didn't name the person who allegedly groped her, but video has emerged which is believed to be the incident the presenter is referring to.

The video shows Skelton chatting to darts player Ross Montgomery at the BDO World Darts Championship and it appears the sportsman reaches towards her behind.

Montgomery has since spoken out.

"She wasn’t groped," he told the Daily Mail. "It was nothing more than a friendly slap on the bottom."

Montgomery admitted he was 'spoken to at the time' and he 'apologised'.

"She was apologised to and she didn’t make a big deal of it," he told the outlet.

