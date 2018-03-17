News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Melania driven to 'breaking point' by Trump

The surprising name Prince William used to go by

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

The whole world knows him as Prince William, but it turns out a few years back he went by a totally different name.

Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
0:15

Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
0:41

The moment Australia fell in love with Keira Maguire
Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
0:25

Keira is a good sport about being Jarrod's second choice
Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
0:32

Meghan Markle stars in chip commercial
Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
0:56

Candice Warner spotted with former Australian cricketer hubby David Warner at Sydney airport
Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
0:52

Sparks fly between Tara and Sam on Bachelor in Paradise
Ellen DeGeneres hilariously pranks Taylor Swift
0:50

Ellen DeGeneres hilariously pranks Taylor Swift
This reality star drinks milk from a baby bottle before bed
1:26

This reality star drinks milk from a baby bottle before bed
Wippa working on his six-pack during Sam Wood's 28 day challenge
0:30

Wippa working on his six-pack during Sam Wood's 28 day challenge
Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
0:33

Jenna Dewan gives Channing Tatum a sexy lap dance
Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
This cannoli is as big as your head
1:24

This cannoli is as big as your head
 

When the prince went off to university he decided to use a different moniker.

While he was enrolled at St. Andrews University as William Wales, he asked friends to refer to him as 'Steve' in an attempt to keep a low profile, Hello! magazine reports.

Prince William St Andrews

While he was enrolled at St. Andrews University as William Wales, he asked friends to refer to him as 'Steve' in an attempt to keep a low profile. Source: Getty

Does this mean his now wife Kate Middleton would have called him Steve too?

She may very well have as Kate was in Wills' close knit circle at university.

The pair even lived together in a flat with other university friends.

As we all know, Wills and Kate married in 2011 and have two children together Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The couple are expecting their third child together. Source: Getty

The royal couple announced last year they were expecting their third child together.

Kate is due to give birth very soon, and we wonder if it's a boy could they take inspiration from Wills' university alias?

We doubt it.

If Kate gives birth to a girl, which it’s been widely speculated she’s about to, then Alice and Victoria are the top bets, according to Ladbrokes.

Meanwhile, if the third royal baby does in fact turn out to be a boy, both Albert and Arthur are the top picks by Ladbrokes, who have placed them at 12/1 odds.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top