The surprising name Prince William used to go by

The whole world knows him as Prince William, but it turns out a few years back he went by a totally different name.

When the prince went off to university he decided to use a different moniker.

While he was enrolled at St. Andrews University as William Wales, he asked friends to refer to him as 'Steve' in an attempt to keep a low profile, Hello! magazine reports.

Does this mean his now wife Kate Middleton would have called him Steve too?

She may very well have as Kate was in Wills' close knit circle at university.

The pair even lived together in a flat with other university friends.

As we all know, Wills and Kate married in 2011 and have two children together Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The royal couple announced last year they were expecting their third child together.

Kate is due to give birth very soon, and we wonder if it's a boy could they take inspiration from Wills' university alias?

We doubt it.

If Kate gives birth to a girl, which it’s been widely speculated she’s about to, then Alice and Victoria are the top bets, according to Ladbrokes.

Meanwhile, if the third royal baby does in fact turn out to be a boy, both Albert and Arthur are the top picks by Ladbrokes, who have placed them at 12/1 odds.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram