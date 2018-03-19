News

Can you solve this confusing train brainteaser?

Kristine Tarbert
Kristine Tarbert
Yahoo7 Be

If your brain is still taking a while to kick into gear today, then we have the perfect brainteaser to get things up and running.

Although trains might be the last thing you want to think about on a Monday morning, this nifty brainteaser has got us totally intrigued.

The photo of a busy train station looks pretty standard at first glance.

But something is amiss.

There is one train that is travelling in the wrong direction, away from all the others.

Can you spot it?

brainteaser

Spot the train going the other way. Photo: Heathrow Express

The brainteaser was created by Heathrow Express in the UK, and can be solved if you 'look closely'.

"This puzzle is a bit of a head-scratcher but the train is in there somewhere if you look closely.

"Thankfully catching the right train in real life is much easier - especially if you travel the smart way."

If you're having trouble, never fear, the answer is here.

train puzzle

Did you spot the train? Photo: Heathrow Express

