News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Royals rocked by claims Prince Charles has secret brother

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Just when you thought the royal family had weathered every scandal possible, another bombshell revelation has hit the headlines – and reportedly left the palace reeling.

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Chris Evans' heartfelt tribute to young Avengers fan who lost his cancer battle
1:02

Chris Evans' heartfelt tribute to young Avengers fan who lost his cancer battle
Waking Black Bear Spotted Licking Snow from Tree in Glacier National Park
0:42

Waking Black Bear Spotted Licking Snow from Tree in Glacier National Park
Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
1:42

Before splitting from his wife, Channing Tatum said he struggled with juggling his career and personal life
10 of the best TV shows that made it to 10 seasons
1:16

10 of the best TV shows that made it to 10 seasons
Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
1:01

Colin Farrell returns to rehab for a 'reset'
Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
1:12

Britney Spears's boyfriend posts romantic tribute to 'my love'
Things You Didn't Know Cats Could Do
0:55

Things You Didn't Know Cats Could Do
'I'm the Most Exciting Player on the Tour' - Irish Impressionist Nails Golf's Biggest Names Ahead of Masters
2:10

'I'm the Most Exciting Player on the Tour' - Irish Impressionist Nails Golf's Biggest Names Ahead of Masters
Puppies Help Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face
0:46

Puppies Help Bring a Smile to Terminally Ill Girl's Face
Famous Last Words: "Hold My Beer"
1:28

Famous Last Words: "Hold My Beer"
Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
1:18

Massive waves smash Cornish coast at Porthleven
 

German private eye Guenther Focke has spoken out, claiming he’s actually the half-brother of Prince Charles, thanks to an affair between Prince Philip and his barmaid mum, Marie-Karoline.

“I am Prince Charles’ brother,” he told Globe magazine.

Guenther Focke half brother Prince Charles

Guenther claims he's Prince Charles' secret half brother. Photo: Getty, Facebook/guenther.focke

“I have the same ears as him. But when I was younger, I looked almost identical to Philip.”

Guenther was born on 12 July 1946, meaning the alleged fling took place before Philip’s 1947 wedding to Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth news

Guenther alleges Prince Philip's fling happened two years before his 1947 wedding to the Queen. Photo: Getty

However, with Prince Philip famously exchanging letters with the monarch for years before they wed, it’s highlighted speculation of the Duke of Edinburgh’s ‘womanising ways’.

It’s not the first time Guenther has made these claims either, with his 2008 book Not in Her Majesty’s Service alleging he was conceived while Prince Philip was a naval lieutenant in Germany in 1945.

Prince Charles scandal

Prince Charles is said to be fuming at the reports. Photo: Getty

Guenther Focke Prince Charles

Guenther has previously claimed to be linked to the royal family, even publishing a book with the details. Photo: Facebook/guenther.focke

Although insiders have disputed the claim, there are reports Prince Charles is fuming at the allegations – especially given his 96-year-old father's frail health.

Queen Elizabeth II Prince Philip

The Queen is also said to be outraged at the 'highly disrespectful' claims, reports Woman's Day. Photo: Getty

“Charles is furious, but his mother is trying to calm him down because she doesn’t want Philip finding out about this,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“It could be too much stress for him.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top