Royals rocked by claims Prince Charles has secret brother

Just when you thought the royal family had weathered every scandal possible, another bombshell revelation has hit the headlines – and reportedly left the palace reeling.

German private eye Guenther Focke has spoken out, claiming he’s actually the half-brother of Prince Charles, thanks to an affair between Prince Philip and his barmaid mum, Marie-Karoline.

“I am Prince Charles’ brother,” he told Globe magazine.

“I have the same ears as him. But when I was younger, I looked almost identical to Philip.”

Guenther was born on 12 July 1946, meaning the alleged fling took place before Philip’s 1947 wedding to Queen Elizabeth II.

However, with Prince Philip famously exchanging letters with the monarch for years before they wed, it’s highlighted speculation of the Duke of Edinburgh’s ‘womanising ways’.

It’s not the first time Guenther has made these claims either, with his 2008 book Not in Her Majesty’s Service alleging he was conceived while Prince Philip was a naval lieutenant in Germany in 1945.

Although insiders have disputed the claim, there are reports Prince Charles is fuming at the allegations – especially given his 96-year-old father's frail health.

“Charles is furious, but his mother is trying to calm him down because she doesn’t want Philip finding out about this,” an insider told Woman’s Day.

“It could be too much stress for him.”

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram