Melania Trump braces for porn star’s tell-all

In public, Melania Trump has played the part of stoic first lady perfectly despite allegations linking her husband Donald to porn star Stormy Daniels in a months-long affair back in 2006.

But that façade might be about to buckle, with adult star Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, set to spill every sordid detail in a 60 Minutes interview today.

"Melania is bracing herself for what’s to come out during the 60 Minutes special, and is prepared for some pretty humiliating and embarrassing revelations to come out," a source close to Melania revealed to Hollywood Life last week.

Stormy claims she and the POTUS had a sexual relationship which started in 2006, shortly after Melania gave birth to the couple’s son, Barron.

While Trump has not addressed the claims, the story is refusing to go away with Stormy’s candid interview set to air 7pm Sunday in the US, or Monday morning Australian time.

Insiders say the first lady is bracing herself for what might come out.

"Donald insists he has told her every detail of what allegedly went down between himself and Stormy, but Melania is expecting further details to come to light," the source added.

Trump was first linked to Stormy earlier this year, when a Wall Street Journal article claimed his lawyer paid her $160,000 the month before his 2016 election to keep quiet over an alleged one-night encounter back in 2006.

While the White House and the actress denied allegations of a sexual encounter, In Touch magazine then made public a 2011 interview in which Stormy opened up about the tryst.

“[The sex] was textbook generic,” the publication reports Stormy saying of the affair.

According to In Touch, Stormy and Trump met during a Nevada celebrity golf tournament in July 2006, with the then-businessman asking the actress to have dinner later that night.

The report claims Stormy met Trump in his hotel room, greeting her in pajama pants before the pair had dinner in his room.

After excusing herself to go to the bathroom, Stormy returned to the room – and she claims, Trump’s advances.

“When I came out, he was sitting on the bed and he was like, ‘Come here.’ And I was like, ‘Ugh, here we go.’ And we started kissing,” Stormy told In Touch.

After having sex, Stormy explained how the pair “hung out” for a while afterwards.

“He just kept saying, ‘I’m gonna call you, I’m gonna call you. I have to see you again,” she told the publication.

Newsweek reports the pair met up on several occasions - including once at his bungalow at the Beverley Hills Hotel - however the President’s lawyer has denied all allegations of an affair.

Another woman, former Playboy model Karen McDougal, has since come out and alleged she also had an affair with Trump over a 10-month period between 2006 and 2007.

In an interview with CNN televised earlier this week, Karen said she had "real feelings" for Trump and that he told her he loved her.

“He would call me baby or he would call me beautiful Karen,” she said, “There was a real relationship there.”

“He always told me he loved me.”

After admitting that she ended the relationship – which the White House have denied took place - because of her own guilt, Karen was asked what she would say to his wife Melania.

“What can you say except, I’m sorry?” she said, “I’m sorry. I wouldn’t want it done to me.”

