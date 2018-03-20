News

Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Cheeky monkey pulls down woman's top

This cheeky monkey almost exposed a tourist’s boobs after pulling her top down while climbing on top of her.

Brittany Bowman was travelling with friends when she visited Chiang Mai, Thailand, to visit the local primates.

Already nervous, the Los Angeles, California, resident let the baby jump up her leg and clamber up her shorts.

Monkey pulls down woman's top

This cheeky monkey almost exposed a tourist’s boobs after pulling her top down while climbing on top of her. Photo: Caters News

While attempting to swing up to her shoulders, the monkey grabbed on to her off-the-shoulder black top and almost revealed her breast underneath, just before Brittany could avoid embarrassment.

“It left all of us laughing hysterically, almost to the point of tears," Brittany said.

“I was just so scared that the monkey was jumping on me that I didn’t even consider it would pull down my top.

Monkey exposes woman's breast

He totally exposed her breast. Photo: Caters News

“The owners said he must have been looking for breast milk.

“It was all just so random, I’m just glad we caught it on camera.”

