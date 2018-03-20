Ivanka Trump and Jared's helicopter terror

The run of Trump bad luck continues, following reports Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were involved in a mid-flight scare that saw their helicopter forced to turn back.

Just days after Ivanka’s brother Donald Trump Jnr's divorce was revealed, and following reports the POTUS’ alleged mistress is said to go public with cheating claims, a helicopter carrying Ivanka and her husband saw one of its engines fail while in the air.

The couple, who have three young children together, were flying from Washington to New York when the incident happened, reports CNN.

The helicopter, owned by Trump Organization, was forced to return back to Ronald Reagan Airport.

From there, the couple took a commercial flight to New York.

The incident has raised more than a few questions, with the Twitterverse wondering why Ivanka and Jared, both White House staffers were travelling on a Trump-owned chopper.

Others questioned why the couple had opted for a helicopter for a trip most staffers would do by train or plane.

Related questions: Do people actually travel from DC to NYC in a helicopter? And how much is it costing taxpayers to travel by helicopter along a corridor that has multiple trains and planes every hour of the day? https://t.co/h1fgtNbb8n — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 19, 2018

Just curious, am I (and other US taxpayers), paying for their helicopter rides?

Wondering if I should claim them as dependents on my taxes... https://t.co/FrKFa1kNtw — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 19, 2018

