Prince Philip recovering after major surgery
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after major surgery

Ivanka Trump and Jared's helicopter terror

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

The run of Trump bad luck continues, following reports Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner were involved in a mid-flight scare that saw their helicopter forced to turn back.

Just days after Ivanka’s brother Donald Trump Jnr's divorce was revealed, and following reports the POTUS’ alleged mistress is said to go public with cheating claims, a helicopter carrying Ivanka and her husband saw one of its engines fail while in the air.

The couple, who have three young children together, were flying from Washington to New York when the incident happened, reports CNN.

Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner

Ivanka and her husband were forced to land after one of their helicopter's engine failed. Photo: Getty

The helicopter, owned by Trump Organization, was forced to return back to Ronald Reagan Airport.


From there, the couple took a commercial flight to New York.

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka and Jared are parents to three children, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore. Photo: Instagram/ivankatrump

The incident has raised more than a few questions, with the Twitterverse wondering why Ivanka and Jared, both White House staffers were travelling on a Trump-owned chopper.

Ivanka Trump Jared Kushner

Ivanka's used to chopper travel, often sighted with her dad Donald on official outings. Photo: Getty

Others questioned why the couple had opted for a helicopter for a trip most staffers would do by train or plane.





