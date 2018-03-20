How the Queen left Camilla reeling on her wedding day

While they may appear to be all happy families now, it’s been claimed that the Queen left Camilla reeling on her wedding day to Prince Charles.

Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot on the 9th of April, 2005, in a civil ceremony, which wasn’t attended by the Queen.

However, when she did show up at their Windsor Castle service afterwards, she made sure she left her mark.

In an abstract from his book, Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, author Tom Bower wrote in the Daily Mail that the Queen was eager to leave the ceremony so she could watch the Grand National horse race.

The Queen, who is an avid horse racing enthusiast, stood up at the reception to make a speech, which apparently left Camilla furious.

“I know you will want to know who was the winner of the Grand National. It was Hedgehunter,” the Queen is believed to have said, according to Bower.

“Secondly, having cleared Becher’s Brook and The Chair and all kinds of other terrible obstacles, they have come through and I’m very proud and wish them well.

“My son is home and dry with the woman he loves. They are now on the home straight; the happy couple are now in the winners’ enclosure.”

Camilla was said to be livid on the night over the fact that the Queen refused to address her by her name during the short speech.

It’s believed she stormed off and vented to her friends about the Queen’s obvious dislike for her.

It wasn’t exactly a shock for Camilla or Charles that the Queen’s made a generic speech on their wedding day.

The Queen is said to have disapproved of their relationship from the very start and blamed Camilla for the breakdown of Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

However, she came around to the idea when the Queen Mother passed away in 2002 and she really saw how much her first born loved Camilla.

Yet, when their engagement was announced in 2005, the Queen was still adamant that she wouldn’t attend their civil ceremony, which according to Bower, left Prince Charles ‘inconsolable’.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram