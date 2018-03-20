News

Melania’s rare PDA after Trump saves her from stumble

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be /

Melania Trump is notorious for passively making it very clear when she’s not happy with her husband Donald in public.

From countless hand swats that see her batting away the POTUS’ paws to that face of thunder at the inauguration, Melania and the President aren’t known for their PDAs.

Until now.

Donald Trump Melania

The couple weren't particularly touchy-feely as they headed to Marine One last week. Photo: Getty

It turns out there’s one thing that will see Melania cuddle up to her husband, and that’s when he uncharacteristically shows off his chivalrous side by helping his wife avoid a stumble.

Donald and the first lady were seen boarding Marine One at the White House early this week with the couple walking past the press pack, and the President putting an arm around his wife.

Lucky he did, because just seconds later, Melania’s ankle appeared to roll, with her right leg giving way underneath her.

Donald Trump trip

Donald's face says it all as he watches his wife trip. Photo: Getty

Melania fall trip

The first lady's leg gives way, and she looks headed towards a face plant. Photo: Getty

With her brown high-heeled boots no doubt giving her grief as she made her way across the lawn, Melania narrowly avoided a face plant thanks to her husband.

Melania Trump trip

He's not known for his selfless gestures, but the POTUS was seen saving his wife from stumbling. Photo: Getty

Following Trump’s swift save, the first lady can be seen putting her arm around her husband, with the President giving her a reassuring little pat.

