Melania Trump is notorious for passively making it very clear when she’s not happy with her husband Donald in public.

Melania’s rare PDA after Trump saves her from stumble

From countless hand swats that see her batting away the POTUS’ paws to that face of thunder at the inauguration, Melania and the President aren’t known for their PDAs.

Until now.

It turns out there’s one thing that will see Melania cuddle up to her husband, and that’s when he uncharacteristically shows off his chivalrous side by helping his wife avoid a stumble.

Donald and the first lady were seen boarding Marine One at the White House early this week with the couple walking past the press pack, and the President putting an arm around his wife.

Lucky he did, because just seconds later, Melania’s ankle appeared to roll, with her right leg giving way underneath her.

With her brown high-heeled boots no doubt giving her grief as she made her way across the lawn, Melania narrowly avoided a face plant thanks to her husband.

Following Trump’s swift save, the first lady can be seen putting her arm around her husband, with the President giving her a reassuring little pat.

