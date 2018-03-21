Kensington Palace reveals juicy details about the royal wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the revealed the chef who will be making the cake for the upcoming royal wedding.

Pastry chef Claire Ptak, owner of the fashionable Violet Bakery in East London, will be creating a sponge inspired by ‘the bright flavours of spring’.

Rather than a traditional fruit cake, Harry and Meghan have chosen a lemon and elderflower number covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers for their upcoming nuptials.

Claire said: ‘I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms Markle’s wedding cake.

‘Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.’

Meghan had previously interviewed Claire for her former lifestyle website TheTig.com, which shut down in April last year.

California-raised Claire worked as a pastry chef at Chez Panisse in California, before moving to London and taking roles at The Anchor and Hope and Moro in the capital.

She then started her a business selling delicacies from a market stall on Broadway Market, selling produce she cooked from home.

The pastry chef’s previous wedding cakes have shown a modern style, featuring bold floral designs and bright colours – a far cry from the ultra-traditional styles favoured by previous royal couples.

Kensington Palace tweeted the news of the appointment, and said Harry and Meghan ‘are very much looking forward to sharing this cake with their wedding guests’.

The bake is set be to be markedly different from the traditional number served at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 reception.

William and Kate opted for an enormous eight-tiered fruitcake, complete with intricate royal icing decorations.

A slice of their cake, made by Leicestershire baker Fiona Cairns, was sold at an auction in 2014 for £420.

