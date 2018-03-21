News

Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

Diana's 'secret plot' to stop Charles from becoming king

Allison Yee
Allison Yee
Yahoo7 Be

The question of whether Prince Charles will ever actually become king has hovered over his head for years.

Now, a new royal tell-all has revealed the Duke of Cornwall was reportedly so desperate to take the throne, he became convinced that his wife Diana and former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson were conspiring against him.

Royal author Tom Bower has unveiled the bombshell claims in his book Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, explaining how Charles’ paranoia also saw him turn against his brother, and Sarah’s ex-husband, Prince Andrew.

Prince Charles Princess Di

A bombshell book claims Charles became paranoid of Di in his pursuit of the throne. Photo: Getty

The book alleges Charles’ suspicions were aroused after Diana’s bombshell Panaroma TV interview in 1995, when she claimed her husband would struggle with the title.

“There was always conflict on that subject with him when we discussed it, and I understood that conflict, because it's a very demanding role, being Prince of Wales, but it's an equally more demanding role being king,” Diana revealed.

Prince Charles Princess di

There was no love lost in the final years of Di and Charles' marriage with the princess going public with her husband's relationship with Camilla. Photo: Getty

“And being Prince of Wales produces more freedom now, and being king would be a little bit more suffocating.

“And because I know the character I would think that the top job, as I call it, would bring enormous limitations to him, and I don't know whether he could adapt to that."

With Diana also opening up about her feelings on Charles’ relationship with Camilla in the shock interview, and their subsequent divorce in August 1996, Tom claims Charles became increasingly suspicious of his ex-wife, and convinced there was a conspiracy to have Andrew step up in his place.

Sarah Ferguson Princess Diana

After being thrust in the spotlight together, Sarah and Di were reportedly close friends. Photo: Getty

Despite Sarah and Andrew’s split in 1992 and official divorce in 1996, they’ve always remained close – which reportedly further heightened Charles’ fears.

“Charles convinced himself that Diana and Sarah, Andrew’s estranged wife, were hatching plans to replace him as heir - by announcing that on the Queen’s death, or abdication, Andrew would be Regent until William was 18, when he would take over,” the book reveals.

Princess Diana royal plot

Charles reportedly became convinced he was being ousted by Di and Sarah. Photo: Getty

“By December 1996, Charles felt that the entire House of Windsor was ranged against him.”

“During the Christmas holiday that year, he brooded over his suspicion that his brothers, Edward and Andrew, were plotting his downfall.”

The Express reports Buckingham Palace have refused to comment on the book and its allegations.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

