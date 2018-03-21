The real reason Meghan and Kate aren't best friends

They’re about to become sister-in-law’s and neighbours and while it might appear they’re the best of friends while out in public, it seems that might not be the case at all.

The author of new royal book, Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, has revealed that the two women, who are both 36-years-old and have snapped up two of the most eligible princes in the world, are more like acquaintances than BFFs.

“I do hear plenty to suggest that they’re quite different people and that have quite different interests and that Meghan is quite independent and very confident and very keen to I think establish her own network of friends over here in London,” Katie Nicholl told Instyle.

“I think they do spend time together. But I think Meghan’s keen not to rely too much on Kate and to have her own friends as well.”

Indeed, Meghan and Kate are said to be more like friendly neighbours than confidants.

It’s claimed by Katie that Kate Middleton has always said she will be there for Meghan if she ever wants to drop in to their Kensington Palace abode.

However, in a telling sign that their relationship goes no further than just acquaintances, Kate apparently wasn’t even at Meghan’s hen party last month.

It was said at the time that Meghan’s inner London group of gal pals organized the whole thing and Kate was nowhere to be seen.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram