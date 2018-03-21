News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump
Humiliated Melania driven to ‘breaking point’ by Trump

The real reason Meghan and Kate aren't best friends

Sarah Carty
Sarah Carty
Yahoo7 Be /

They’re about to become sister-in-law’s and neighbours and while it might appear they’re the best of friends while out in public, it seems that might not be the case at all.

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
0:30

Suits farewells Meghan Markle
Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
1:19

Lifetime's Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TV cast
Kate Middleton Shines During Solo Appearance One Day After Her 36th Birthday
1:35

Kate Middleton Shines During Solo Appearance One Day After Her 36th Birthday
Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Adorable Bridesmaids in the 90s
1:28

Kate and Pippa Middleton Were Adorable Bridesmaids in the 90s
Dallas Cowboys Superfan Kate Bosworth on Meeting Dez Bryant & Her Love of Football: 'I Just Love the Game!'
1:15

Dallas Cowboys Superfan Kate Bosworth on Meeting Dez Bryant & Her Love of Football: 'I Just Love the Game!'
Royal Jewelers Refuse to Make Replicas of Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Despite Requests
1:36

Royal Jewelers Refuse to Make Replicas of Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Despite Requests
President Obama With The Queen And White House Week In Review
3:45

President Obama With The Queen And White House Week In Review
Prince Harry Turns 33 on September 15th! How Will the Royal Prince Celebrate His Birthday?
0:35

Prince Harry Turns 33 on September 15th! How Will the Royal Prince Celebrate His Birthday?
Kate Bosworth Reveals What Her 4-Year Marriage Has Taught Her
3:10

Kate Bosworth Reveals What Her 4-Year Marriage Has Taught Her
Internet REACTS To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engagement
2:48

Internet REACTS To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engagement
Duchess Twinning with Ivanka Trump
1:06

Duchess Twinning with Ivanka Trump
Kate Gosselin Reveals Son Has "Special Needs"
1:07

Kate Gosselin Reveals Son Has "Special Needs"
 

The author of new royal book, Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, has revealed that the two women, who are both 36-years-old and have snapped up two of the most eligible princes in the world, are more like acquaintances than BFFs.

“I do hear plenty to suggest that they’re quite different people and that have quite different interests and that Meghan is quite independent and very confident and very keen to I think establish her own network of friends over here in London,” Katie Nicholl told Instyle.

Kate Middleton Meghan Markle

They may look like the best of friends but it turns out Kate and Meghan aren't that close. Photo: Getty Images

Kate middleton

The duo live just metres from each other at Kensington Palace. Photo: Getty Images

“I think they do spend time together. But I think Meghan’s keen not to rely too much on Kate and to have her own friends as well.”

Indeed, Meghan and Kate are said to be more like friendly neighbours than confidants.

It’s claimed by Katie that Kate Middleton has always said she will be there for Meghan if she ever wants to drop in to their Kensington Palace abode.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton

They are ultimately said to be quite different people. Photo: Getty Images

However, in a telling sign that their relationship goes no further than just acquaintances, Kate apparently wasn’t even at Meghan’s hen party last month.

It was said at the time that Meghan’s inner London group of gal pals organized the whole thing and Kate was nowhere to be seen.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top