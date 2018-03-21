Inside Donald Trump Jnr's shocking divorce

New details continue to emerge after Donald Jr. and Vanessa Trump‘s divorce was revealed, with the most recent explanation for Vanessa’s filing being tied to her “tight budget”.

According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, multiple sources close to the pair have come forward to admit that President Trump‘s son doesn’t provide his wife the extravagant life that one might assume.

Instead, he puts limitations on the mother of his five children in terms of the money that she is allotted to spend.

One of the two friends who made the claims went so far as to say that Vanessa was treated “like a second-class citizen”, while another said she “had to rely on her mother for financial help for her personal needs”.

“He gives her very little help and has been keeping her on a tight budget,” one of the sources said of Donald Jr. and Vanessa’s marriage.

“She doesn’t live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner.”

However, a spokesperson for Vanessa told the publication that these claims are not true.

“Don and Vanessa have tremendous respect for each other and always have. The notion that she has had to rely on her family for assistance is absolutely false and utterly ridiculous.”

Issues beyond money supposedly trace back to before the two were married. Although these problems are just now coming to a head in the public eye, the same sources have said that Donald Jr. and Vanessa’s relationship was rocky even back in 2005. Don Jr.’s father’s presidency is what might have brought rising tensions to the surface.

“People were telling [Vanessa] not to marry [Donald Jr.] before the wedding,” the sources revealed to Page Six. “She was interviewing divorce lawyers before [Trump’s presidency]. No one thought he’d win. He won and she decided to stay until his term is over. But she just couldn’t stand it anymore.”

After model Melissa Stetten came forward on Thursday with screenshots of direct messages that Donald Jr. had sent her during his 12-year marriage with Vanessa, sources added that his use of social media was also a deterring factor.

“She hates that he posts stuff online, pictures of their kids and how he paints the picture of him as a perfect father, like he’s Mr. Dad," one insider said. "It’s not the truth. And when he’s not away on business trips, he’s hunting and fishing.”

Again, Vanessa’s rep stepped in to respond to all claims.

“Decisions that she and Don have made on their marriage have nothing to do with politics,” the spokesperson began. “Vanessa is very protective of her five children as anyone would be, especially those in the public eye. That said, any claims that she is unhappy with Don posting photos of their children on social is not true. In fact, Vanessa is usually the first to ‘like’ the posts that he shares. Don is a wonderful and very involved father.”

While the pair’s relationship continues to unfold, Donald Jr. took the couple’s children to his father’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., where their three-year-old daughter, Chloe, was seen practicing her golf swing at Trump International Golf Club.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram